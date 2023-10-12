GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.02

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 15th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 10.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

