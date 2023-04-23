GuocoLand (SGX:F17) shareholders have endured a 9.1% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

It's possible to achieve returns close to the market-weighted average return by buying an index fund. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. While the GuocoLand Limited (SGX:F17) share price is down 25% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -9.1%. That's better than the market which declined 10% over the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, GuocoLand's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 6.5% each year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 5% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, GuocoLand's TSR for the last 5 years was -9.1%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GuocoLand shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.3% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.8% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GuocoLand is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

