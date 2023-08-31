GuocoLand's (SGX:F17) Dividend Will Be SGD0.06

The board of GuocoLand Limited (SGX:F17) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of November, with investors receiving SGD0.06 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is around the industry average.

GuocoLand's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, GuocoLand was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 14.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 42%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

GuocoLand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 14% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for GuocoLand you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.