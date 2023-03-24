Guru Foods Indian Sauces Checks All the Health Food Boxes

The Range of Traditional Indian Sauces Avoid Additives and Are Allergy-Friendly, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, and More

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Foods Indian Sauces is a uniquely inspiring food brand. The company was founded by the intrepid serial entrepreneur Harry "Guru" Khanna with the sole focus of creating a sauce that tasted authentic while also being exceptionally healthy.

"There are lots of Indian sauces out there," explains Khanna, "My goal wasn't to make just another option. I wanted to create special sauces that weren't available anywhere else in the world. That's why the story of my sauces spans the globe, from my home of Toronto to India and even Germany."

Khanna goes on to explain how each of these locations impacted the evolution of his sauces. "I ran an Indian restaurant in Toronto for over a decade in the 80s and 90s," he begins, "From there, I sold my establishment and set out on a journey to discover the greatest spices and ingredients possible. That took me to Northern India. Germany factors in because it was there that scientists discovered the power of cryogenic grinders and how much they impact the nutritional value of spices."

The resulting range of Indian sauces born out of Khanna's labor of love is renowned for its unique elegance. Along with their authentic Indian flavor, the sauces are replete with numerous health factors. They are vegan, low in fat, and have no added sugar. Khanna eschews additives, as well. "95% of other sauces use additives like corn starch. Not my recipes. They only contain the ingredients required to make the sauce exceptional."

Guru Foods Indian Sauces don't use preservatives, either. The lack of dairy helps with this, as does the inclusion of Garam Masala, which is so strong it naturally preserves the other ingredients. The sauces are free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, and cholesterol.

The combination of impressive health benefits and their exceptional flavor profiles make Khanna's sauces an excellent choice for any fan of Indian food. This is true whether they are pregnant, dealing with an allergy, managing a heart condition, or simply looking for an easy way to cook up world-class, restaurant-quality Indian meals right in their own kitchen.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

