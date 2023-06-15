GURU Organic Energy Corp.'s (TSE:GURU) Price In Tune With Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Beverage industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GURU) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 3.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does GURU Organic Energy's Recent Performance Look Like?

GURU Organic Energy hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the market is expecting the poor revenue to reverse, justifying it's current high P/S.. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like GURU Organic Energy's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 12%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 36% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 21% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 6.3%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why GURU Organic Energy's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of GURU Organic Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

