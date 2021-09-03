U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,481.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,627.25
    +26.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.20
    +7.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.15
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    +0.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,835.37
    -122.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.02
    +25.51 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.56
    +17.66 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

GURU Organic Energy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

GURU Organic Energy Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021, before market opens on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Third quarter 2021 conference call details:

  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

  • Via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4b6en4kp

  • Via telephone: 833-678-0822 (North America) or 602-563-8278 (International).
    Conference ID: 1576625. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

  • A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until September 14, 2022.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors
Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com

Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca


