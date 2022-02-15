U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

GURU Organic Energy Significantly Expands Presence in the U.S. Adding More Than 1,500 Points of Sale

GURU Organic Energy Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • GUROF
GURU Organic Energy Corp.
GURU Organic Energy Corp.

Gains are primarily in California through new distributor network

GURU Organic Energy

GURU Original, Lite, Yerba Mate and Matcha to become available in 1,500 new retail locations in the U.S. in the coming months
GURU Original, Lite, Yerba Mate and Matcha to become available in 1,500 new retail locations in the U.S. in the coming months

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that its plant-based energy drinks will soon be available in more than 1,500 new retail locations, including leading grocery, drug, natural and independent retail chains. These gains are primarily in California, which will have about 3,000 points of sale by late spring.

Since entering the U.S. market, GURU’s expansion strategy has primarily been focused on California, the country's largest consumer of organic products.

“As we continue to build our brand awareness in the world's largest energy drink market, GURU's priorities are to establish a strong distribution network and to provide retailers with enhanced in-store marketing support to drive sales velocity,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Thanks to our strong financial position, and the reallocation of a portion of our sales force, we now have the ability to put more effort towards growing our business in the U.S. The work we have done to develop our distributor network is starting to pay off, and we are very optimistic about the future of the GURU nation," he added.

GURU’s four main products, GURU Original, GURU Lite, GURU Matcha, and GURU Yerba Mate, will be available in the news points of sale over the coming months.

About GURU Products
All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,200 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following, which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; net revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; risks associated with the PepsiCo distribution agreement; no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; and conflicts of interest. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions and consumer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Media

Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com

Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c479bf0b-2e41-4910-8fcf-98d28e68b9fa


