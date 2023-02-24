U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

GURUFIN PROJECT: Invited as Keynote Speakers at MWC23

GURUFIN Foundation
·2 min read
GURUFIN Foundation
GURUFIN Foundation

Dr. Jae Jeong & Marcus Ko to Showcase Innovative 3D Mobile Metaverse, Digital Goods and NFTs, and Layer-1 Technology

Singapore, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIMPLE, DIGIGOOZ, and GURUFIN have been invited to Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition in the mobile industry. Dr. Jae Jeong (Co-Founder, CEO) and Marcus Ko (President, CVO) will give a keynote speech during the Metaverse Conference Session, showcasing the integration of DIMPLE’s interactive metaverse platform and DIGIGOOZ’s NFT Marketplace platform, with GURUFIN’s Layer-1 Mainnet technology in a Web 3.0 environment.

DIMPLE (Digigooz Interactive Metaverse Platform Environment) is an interactive metaverse that provides a ‘multi’ or ‘cross’ metaverse environment with emphasis on going beyond 2D digital images to interactive, functional 3D digital items and NFTs. All 3D items and NFTs are ready for purchase via credit card, carrier billing, or stable coin for an effortless customer experience through DIGIGOOZ.

DIGIGOOZ NFT Marketplace and Store is a B2C and C2C platform, which allows brands, businesses, customers, and users to interact and build a community. Store owners can create and independently operate NFT stores that offer diverse and simple payment methods, free-of-charge. NFT creators can mint and sell digital goods with sales settled in fiat currency or stable coins. Customers and users can join in by purchasing, collecting, and trading. DIGIGOOZ has made NFTs approachable with low prices and close-to-zero gas fees using the GURUFIN network, a fast, secure, and energy efficient next generation Layer-1 Mainnet. Both DIMPLE and DIGIGOOZ platforms focus on simplicity with ‘One-Click,’ removing hurdles and learning curves, for mass adoption.

In addition, DIGIGOOZ is proud to announce its partnership with Bango.net Limited, the number one DCB (Digital Carrier Billing) company, to provide the carrier billing payment method globally.  

To date, the organizer GSMA (Global System for Mobile communications Association), has confirmed and announced the keynote session topics and speakers for each session. ‘Keynote 8: Enter the Metaverse’ will be held from 12:00 to 13:00 CET at Fira Gran Via Hall 4 on 1 March 2023. The theme covers various functions underway in the metaverse industry and latest NFT projects.

ABOUT

GURUFIN Foundation

GURUFIN Foundation is spearheading the GURUFIN Project, which focuses on advancing the GURUFIN Chain and Ecosystem that DIMPLE and DIGIGOOZ are a part of. The Layer-1 Mainnet has been developed for over the past 4 years, incorporating a real economy payment service system that has been operational for the past 8 years, for an easier and more convenient Web 3.0 experience for its users.

###

MWC23: https://mwcbarcelona.com

DIMPLE: www.dimple.cloud

DIGIGOOZ: www.digigooz.com

GURUFIN: www.gurufin.io

CONTACT: GURUFIN Dianna Jeong diannajeong(at)gurufin.com DIGIGOOZ Leo Lee info(at)digigooz.com DIMPLE Kyooho Lee info(at)dimple.cloud


