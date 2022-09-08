U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.44
    -10.43 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,479.75
    -101.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,756.73
    -35.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.70
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.57
    +1.63 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.20
    -7.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2500
    -0.0150 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9770
    +0.2390 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.20
    +319.89 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.20
    -19.63 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Gutta-Percha Market to Reach $385.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, a surge in demand for root canal procedure, advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, and upsurge in dental tourism drive the global gutta-percha market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Gutta-percha Market by Type (Surface Modified Gutta Percha, Medicated Gutta Percha, Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta Percha), by Form (Beta, Alpha), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.' According to the report, the global gutta-percha industry generated $196.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $385.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/25204

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp, a surge in demand for root canal procedure, increase in number of gutta-percha companies, advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, upsurge in dental tourism, and rise in of geriatric populations are expected to fuel the growth of the global gutta-percha market. However, limited reimbursement for dental procedures and high cost of root canal treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of R&D activities in the field of dentistry present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global gutta-percha market.

  • Manufacturing activities across the globe were halted which, in turn, resulted in the interruption of production and supply chain activities.

  • A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. As dental surgeries are non-emergency procedures, there were less number of dental surgeries performed and consequently there was a reduced demand for gutta percha.

  • Conversely, with the pandemic situation getting better, gutta-percha companies began resuming their manufacturing activities and services, which helped the market to recover.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 385.8 Million

Growth rate

CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2031

Forecast period

2021 - 2031

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Key companies profiled

BRASSELER USA, Coltene Whaledent GmbH, Davis Schottlander and Davis, Dentsply Sirona, DiaDent Group International, EDGE ENDO, Essential Dental Systems, FKG DENTAIRE SA, Henry Schein, Inc., IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG, Kerr Endodontics, Meta Biomed Co. Ltd., Orikam Healthcare, Premier Dental Co. , PRIME DENTAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., produits dentaires sa, ROGINDENTAL

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/25204?reqfor=covid

The beta segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on form, the beta segment contributed to the highest share of nearly four-fifths of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in availability of gutta-percha in beta form.

The retail pharmacy segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% in 2031, owing to a rise in the number of licensed retail pharmacies and increase in the demand for gutta-percha material for root canal treatment.

The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% in 2031, owing to rise in number of hospitals and increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Purchase Inquire:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/25204

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gutta-percha market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of root canal procedures, increase in number of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to a rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the healthcare sector and increase in awareness among people regarding oral hygiene in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • BRASSELER USA

  • Coltene Whaledent GmbH

  • Davis Schottlander and Davis

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • DiaDent Group International

  • EDGE ENDO

  • Essential Dental Systems

  • FKG DENTAIRE SA

  • Henry Schein, Inc.

  • IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

  • Kerr Endodontics

  • Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.

  • Orikam Healthcare

  • Premier Dental Co.

  • PRIME DENTAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

  • Produits Dentaires S.A.

  • Rogindental

The report analyzes these key players of the global gutta-percha market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Tattoo Removal Market by Procedure (Laser Procedure, Surgical Procedure, Creams, and Other Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market by Type (Living Aids, Mobility Assistive Devices, Bathroom Safety Equipment, and Medical Furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Eye Drops and Lubricants Market by Type (Antibiotics, Hormones, Artificial Tears, and Others) and Application (Eye Diseases, Eye Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Intraoral Scanners Market By Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Opioids Market by Product Type (Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others), by Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences 
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/ 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gutta-percha-market-to-reach-385-8-million-globally-by-2031-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301620201.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • MindMed Announces Positive Results from Collaborators' Placebo-Controlled Investigator-Initiated Trial Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that the manuscript "Lysergic Acid Diethylamide-Assisted Therapy In Patients With Anxiety With And Without A Life-Threatening Illness A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase II Study," has been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Biological Psychiatry. The paper expa

  • FDA Approves New Botox Rival

    Analysts say the drug, from Revance Therapeutics, poses a threat to the market-dominating antiwrinkle treatment because it promises to last longer.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Do I have enough cash to cover my own health care needs in retirement? Here is the simple math you need to figure it out

    These strategies can help you reduce your health care costs.

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IVERIC bio (ISEE) Posts Positive Top-Line Data From GA Study

    IVERIC bio (ISEE) reports positive top-line data from the phase III GATHER2 study, evaluating its investigational candidate, Zimura, for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Stock up.

  • Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

    Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • FDA advisors give thumbs-up to ALS drug — with major caveat

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is likely to see its first U.S. drug approval following an unusual second meeting of expert advisors to the Food and Drug Administration. But even once it is approved, the FDA left open the option to pull the drug from the market if it fails in a confirmatory study.

  • The Copper Market Is Flashing Signs of Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper spreads are spiking in a signal that physical supplies remain tight despite global economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe premium for cash copper over three-month futures on

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take