Gutter Guards Continue to Catch On With Homeowners

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects healthy growth for the $660 million US gutter guard market through 2025, as these products continue to catch on in the residential gutter and downspout market due to their ability to reduce need for cleaning gutters, a tedious and potentially dangerous task:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • New single-family home sales will remain the key driver of demand growth through 2025; homeowners trying to sell their homes may install these products to make their home more attractive to buyers, and homeowners who've just moved in may install them to reduce the maintenance for their new home.

  • Home design trends that increasingly favor hip style roofing requiring longer lengths of gutter and downspout products will further promote gutter guard sales growth.

  • Additionally, the replacement of older or worn gutters – often as part of gutter and downspout repair and replacement projects – as well as growing interest in value-added materials such as copper for its aesthetic appeal will bolster sales.

Pandemic-Driven Sales Surge to Check Growth Going Forward

US demand for gutter guards is forecast to grow 2.5% annually through 2025, driven primarily by new and existing home sales. Though the market will continue to grow at a healthy pace, the large number of units installed in 2020 and 2021 due to a pandemic-related surge in home renovation activity will limit further installations going forward:

  • Screens and mesh will remain the leading product segment, though these products compete strongly with lower-cost hoods and covers, which hold nearly equal share of sales in linear feet terms.

  • Among materials, aluminum will continue to dominate due to its light weight and low cost (key considerations for both professional installers and DIYers), but it continues to lose share to lower-cost plastic coated steel products.

  • Though gutter guards find some use in commercial buildings – such as restaurants, offices, and healthcare and education facilities going for a residential aesthetic – the residential market will remain the dominant driver of sales, accounting for 88% of value demand gains through 2025.

Want to Learn More?

Gutter Guards analyzes US demand for gutter guards by product, market, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

Products:

  • meshes and screens

  • hood and covers

  • plastic foams and bristles

Markets:

  • residential (new and improvement and repair)

  • commercial (new and improvement and repair)

Materials:

  • aluminum

  • steel

  • plastic

  • copper, zinc, and other materials

Regions:

  • Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)

  • Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)

  • South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)

  • West (Mountain and Pacific)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gutter-guards-continue-to-catch-on-with-homeowners-301388982.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

