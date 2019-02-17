This guy found a working 30-year-old Apple IIe in his parents' attic, and wow those were simpler times

Twitter More

There are objects in our lives that will forever be tied to childhood: a favorite toy, for example, or the first chapter book that you read and truly connected with.

For most of us, these items are forever lost — long ago consigned to the dustbin of Goodwill. Not so for Professor John Pfaff, who on Feb. 16 shared with the world a discovery that blasted him straight to his personal past: a working 30-year-old Apple IIe computer.

"Oh. My. God," he tweeted. "An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents' attic for years. Decades. And it works."

