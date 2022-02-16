U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.71
    -25.36 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.20
    -196.64 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,993.72
    -146.04 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.56
    -6.91 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.88
    +2.81 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    -0.0050 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4250
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,555.62
    -580.78 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.97
    -13.42 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.44
    -7.48 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

GV’s Terri Burns outlines the essential do’s and don’ts of finding product-market fit at TechCrunch Early Stage

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Finding product-market fit, that elusive, holy grail of startup success, can be one of the biggest challenges early-stage founders face. This crucial milestone assures you — and potential investors — that your customer base is actively buying, using and talking about your product. In short, it determines the future growth and profitability of your startup.

It seems like a straight-forward proposition. Find a market and create a product that meets the needs of that market. However, it’s much easier said than done — and not just for early-stage founders.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman co-founded Quibi, a short-form mobile-native video platform, in 2020. The private company, funded to the tune of $2 billion, failed spectacularly within six months due, in large part, to a flawed product-market fit. No one ever asked for short-form video on mobile, to our knowledge.

Achieving product-market fit arguably ranks as a company’s number one strategic objective. Without it, you can’t know whether your product will generate profit, much less turn your focus to other vital initiatives like growth or upselling customers.

At this point in your startup career, you’re likely in the pre-product-market fit stage, or maybe you think you already have it. Wherever you fall on the product-market fit spectrum, you don’t want to miss Finding Product Market Fit with Terri Burns at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

Terri Burns, a partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures), invests in consumer companies and the future of work, with a bent on helping them find product-market fit. Her investments include HAGS and Locker Room, which Spotify acquired last March and relaunched as Spotify Greenroom in June.

Prior to joining GV in 2017, Burns served as an associate product manager at Twitter, focused on user experience. She also worked as a developer evangelist and front-end engineer at Venmo.

During this interactive session, Burns will cover the fundamentals of finding product market fit. She’ll lay out and explain the processes involved, incorporating customer feedback loops into the process, and the importance of iteration, speed, consistency and adaptability.

TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Secure your seat now before prices increase!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Google privacy measures to curb data tracking across apps: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how&nbsp; Google is curbing cross-app data tracking.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google keeps Android ad tool into at least 2024, exploring other options

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would keep alive for at least two years a tracking technology on its Android phones that is relied upon by advertisers, easing speculation about its plans after Apple Inc frustrated the ad industry by restricting a similar tool. Google said it would give "substantial notice" before axing what is known as AdId. Advertisers, app makers and hundreds of small ad tech companies had expected changes to AdId after Apple last April forced software makers to seek user permission to track behavior across multiple apps through its comparable tool, called IDFA.

  • Google to phase out cross-app ad tracking on Android devices

    Google announced Wednesday it will phase out cross-app ad trackers on Android smartphones, a move aimed at increasing data privacy for consumers using its operating system.Why it matters: It's a major upheaval to how advertising and data collection will work on Android devices and comes after Apple last year placed new restrictions on apps that track behavior to tailor ads to users.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Apple's new restrictions had profound ef

  • Bitcoin and Ether Bulls Keep Pushing, AVAX Reaches Crucial Breakout

    Bitcoin price gained 5% and cleared the $44,000 resistance, ether price rallied above $3,100, and AVAX is approaching a crucial breakout at $90.

  • New Relic launches its new infrastructure monitoring experience

    In 2020, New Relic launched its New Relic One platform, its attempt to bring together the many point solutions the company had built over the course of the years under a single umbrella with a modern infrastructure stack and a refreshed user experience. Last year, New Relic built on top of this -- and its NRDB data storage system -- with improved network monitoring, an ML model performance monitoring and error tracking tool and more (in addition to its acquisition of CodeStream, which brought the New Relic user experience to the IDE). Today, the company is putting one of the last pieces of this project in place with the general availability of its new infrastructure monitoring experience.

  • It may be time to double check your computer's privacy settings

    Are you sure you're secure? Here's why you should evaluate your privacy settings to make sure they're still right for you.

  • BLACKLINE TAKES TOP SPOT FOR FINANCIAL CLOSE ON ANNUAL G2 LIST OF THE BEST SOFTWARE PRODUCTS

    Leading online software marketplace and peer review platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 1 spot for financial close software on G2's list of the 'Best Accounting & Finance Products of 2022'. Recognized for 'Market Presence' and 'Satisfaction', BlackLine ranked first in both the mid-market and enterprise segments.

  • Windows 11's first big update arrives with Android app support 'preview'

    Microsoft has released Windows 11's first major update, including a preview version of Android app support.

  • iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 on Tuesday, February 15th. Rumors suggest that the final version of the software could be ready by March. All of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update … The post iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Google to limit amount of personal information shared on Android

    Shift comes a year after Apple curtailed amount of personal data shared by users of its mobile operating system Android’s operating system runs on about 72% of mobile devices worldwide compared to Apple’s rival iOS, which runs on about 26.9% of devices. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images Google announced on Wednesday that it plans to limit the amount of personal information shared on Android, the world-leading mobile phone operating system used by more than 2.5 billion people around the g

  • Google is working on a way to get Android apps on Mac and Windows computers

    Google is taking on Microsoft and Apple by having Android apps sync up through their browsers

  • This AI Generates Fake New Pokémon, And It's Actually Pretty Good

    A machine-learning engineer has harnessed a powerful machine-learning technology to develop a web application that lets you create images of fake pocket monsters. The results are hilarious, and I love how simple the tool is.

  • CoinFund Joins $9M Round for Digital Infrastructure Inc’s Bid to Decentralize Vehicle Data

    Digital Infrastructure's DIMO platform gives drivers ownership of their vehicle data.

  • Google, Microsoft blur lines between operating systems

    Recent moves by Google and Microsoft show both companies aim to expand their respective reach by beginning to loosen the traditionally tight link between a computer and the operating system it runs.Why it matters: Most people like using whatever app they want wherever they want it more than they care about operating systems. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news:With the latest version of Windows 11, released on Monday, Microsoft is opening u

  • Peter Thiel joins investors in conservative dating app The Right Stuff: report

    PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is investing in the planned conservative dating app The Right Stuff, a person familiar with the situation told Axios. He has given $1.5 million to the platform, which is targeted toward conservatives who live in large cities dominated by liberals. The app will begin in Washington, D.C., and only be available on the iOS mobile operating system. It will be an invite-only platform in its beginning stages. "We're...

  • As costs jump, Sao Paulo Uber drivers set to launch rival app

    The Uber driver's phone bleeps out the signal to pick up a passenger, but he checks the distance and declines: with fuel prices soaring in Brazil, "I've become a mathematician at the wheel," he says.

  • Appboxo raises $7M to turn any app into a super app

    The startup's platform lets developers turn their apps into super apps, either by building their own mini-apps or accessing them through Appboxo Showroom, a marketplace for third-party developers. Other participants included its first investors, Antler and 500 Southeast Asia, plus new backers like SciFi VC, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused venture fund) and angel investors Huey Lin and Kayvon Deldar. Appboxo was founded in 2019 by Kaniyet Rayev, its CEO and CTO Nursultan Keneshbekov.

  • Phone app helps Tennessee man rescue dog from river drowning

    Dave Mosner was walking his young chow-lab mix alongside the Wolf River on Christmas Eve when she got away. Using an app that connected to a GPS tracker in her collar, he learned Mei was a mile away.

  • Analyst Report: Intuit Inc.

    Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.