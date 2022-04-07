U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    +0.95 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9330
    +0.1330 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,553.56
    -348.59 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

All GVB Biopharma Products Clear New, Stricter Food Safety Standards in UK

·2 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 /GVB Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in hemp and cannabis-related white-label consumer products, announced today that all of its products remain approved by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) after the organization created stricter market standards for foods containing cannabidiol (CBD) sold in most United Kingdom (UK) countries.

On April 1, 2022, the FSA, a UK government public health agency responsible for food safety and regulations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland,announced that CBD food products, "must be authorized before they are put on the market to ensure they have been through an independent safety assessment" and required food manufacturers to apply for authorization. The agency published a list of CBD products allowed to stay on the UK market, a move designed to bring the market into compliance with FSA standards. The list only included products that had been on the market by February 2020 and whose manufacturers applied for authorization at least one year prior to the recent announcement and had their applications validated by the agency.

By market percentage, GVB Biopharma is the largest supplier of products on the FSA list; of the over 3500 products listed today, GVB Biopharma provides over 20% of them to various companies. This is the biggest contribution by any supplier, which seems an endorsement of GVB's recent announcement to expand all existing UK and European operations. The list of FSA-approved CBD products can be found here.

As a stalwart advocate for maintaining integrity and quality standards for the hemp cannabinoid industry, GVB Biopharma applauds the FSA's new market standards. While the FSA announcement is an extremely positive step for the market and its stakeholders, GVB is particularly delighted that its customers can confidently continue their own development plans with its FSA-approved products. GVB's tireless commitment to generating the highest quality consumer products begins with its state-of-the-art hemp processing facilities and is supported by the most rigorously tested white-label consumer product manufacturing operations in the industry. GVB's vast international reach allows it to meet the burgeoning demand for hemp cannabinoids, all while maintaining its market-leading commitment to process review and quality assessment of its products.

CONTACT:
press@gvbbiopharma.com

SOURCE: GVB Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696613/All-GVB-Biopharma-Products-Clear-New-Stricter-Food-Safety-Standards-in-UK

