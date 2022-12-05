GVTC Contributes to Das Greenhaus as Founding Partner

BOERNE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC contributed $75,000 as a Rainmaker Founding Partner to Das GreenHaus, the business incubator set to launch in Boerne, Texas in early 2023. The $75,000 investment in the project is the single largest commitment to-date from the local business community.

"GVTC is proud to be a partner of Das Greenhouse. We are excited to be the exclusive provider of phone, internet, TV, and security services for this groundbreaking business and help make the dreams of community members come true. GVTC was built on the ideas of local entrepreneurs, and we want to continue that tradition," said Ritchie Sorrells, President, and CEO of GVTC.

"We are so appreciative of the community and regional interest in the Das GreenHaus project. It is an honor to have a regional corporation such as GVTC join in the DGH initiative. As a Founding Partner, GVTC reaffirms their continued commitment to strategic economic development for Kendall County," adds Das GreenHaus Board President, Kathy Estes.

Das GreenHaus is a 501(c)(3) public-private entity that is supported by the City of Boerne, Kendall County, private businesses and individuals in Kendall County. The Mission of the Das GreenHaus is "To foster the community of innovators to grow Kendall County's entrepreneurial vision."

Das GreenHaus launched through a collaboration between the Boerne Kendall County Economic Development Corporation and the Boerne Kendall County Angel Network. For more information, please visit: www.DasGreenHaus.org.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $5.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

Story continues

Contact:

John Hill- Communications and Ecommerce Manager

Office: (830) 885–8282

349907@email4pr.com

www.gvtc.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvtc-contributes-to-das-greenhaus-as-founding-partner-301692839.html

SOURCE GVTC Communications