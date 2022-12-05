U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,045.25
    -30.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,213.00
    -246.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,924.00
    -86.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.40
    -13.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +2.43 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5460
    +0.0400 (+1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +0.40 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6650
    +1.3940 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,235.95
    +278.95 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.22
    +6.80 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.78
    +31.55 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

GVTC Contributes to Das Greenhaus as Founding Partner

·2 min read

BOERNE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC contributed $75,000 as a Rainmaker Founding Partner to Das GreenHaus, the business incubator set to launch in Boerne, Texas in early 2023. The $75,000 investment in the project is the single largest commitment to-date from the local business community.

"GVTC is proud to be a partner of Das Greenhouse. We are excited to be the exclusive provider of phone, internet, TV, and security services for this groundbreaking business and help make the dreams of community members come true. GVTC was built on the ideas of local entrepreneurs, and we want to continue that tradition," said Ritchie Sorrells, President, and CEO of GVTC.

"We are so appreciative of the community and regional interest in the Das GreenHaus project. It is an honor to have a regional corporation such as GVTC join in the DGH initiative. As a Founding Partner, GVTC reaffirms their continued commitment to strategic economic development for Kendall County," adds Das GreenHaus Board President, Kathy Estes.

Das GreenHaus is a 501(c)(3) public-private entity that is supported by the City of Boerne, Kendall County, private businesses and individuals in Kendall County. The Mission of the Das GreenHaus is "To foster the community of innovators to grow Kendall County's entrepreneurial vision."

Das GreenHaus launched through a collaboration between the Boerne Kendall County Economic Development Corporation and the Boerne Kendall County Angel Network. For more information, please visit:  www.DasGreenHaus.org.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $5.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

Contact: 
John Hill- Communications and Ecommerce Manager 
Office: (830) 885–8282 
349907@email4pr.com 
www.gvtc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvtc-contributes-to-das-greenhaus-as-founding-partner-301692839.html

SOURCE GVTC Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Imposs

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • CEO of Verizon's consumer business exits after less than a year in that role

    Manon Brouillette, the chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from her position, the telecommunications company announced in a Monday morning press release. Brouillette held that role at Verizon Communications Inc. for less than a year, having assumed it in January 2022. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will take over leadership of the consumer group in addition to his other responsibilities. "My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • ‘Dangerously defective’ pistol fires even if you don’t touch the trigger, lawsuit says

    The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Boston marketing firms urge clients to stop advertising on Twitter

    Four major Boston-area advertising and marketing firms have advised clients to pause advertising on the social media site since it's come the ownership of Elon Musk.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and Russian Price Cap Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening the economy and sanctions on Russia’s sea-borne crude exports took effect.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting t

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Tw