GW & Associates Rebranded as RealManage

Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, which specializes in condominium and homeowner association management services, announced the official rebranding of GW & Associates to RealManage. GW & Associates became a part of the RealManage Family of Brands in May 2019.

Gary Griffin, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® and licensed Georgia Broker, former owner of GW & Associates and now Georgia Division President, states, "As I approached retirement, my people needed to have an organization that could provide growth opportunities and advancement for their careers. I also wanted to provide the technology and resources required to be a leader in the industry and take care of our clients, many of whom have been with us for decades. GW & Associates, Inc. has been a leader in the industry in Atlanta and Georgia for over 30 years and takes pride in our ability to provide timely, honest, and competitive service to our clients. We now have the best software and an organization with people to support the Atlanta operation for decades to come."

Chris O'Neill, CEO of the RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are thrilled to integrate GW & Associates into the RealManage Family of Brands. GW has a long history of providing excellent service to their clients, and we look forward to enhancing that with the support of our industry-leading platform."

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. This year, the company announced a strategic partnership with American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, to support RealManage's top operations and accelerate growth through acquisitions, branch openings, and organic growth.

RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, luxury high-rises, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities throughout the United States. Our community management solutions, coupled with the industry's leading experts, enable us to empower communities and the boards of directors with accurate information while offering the highest level of transparency, visibility, and personalized service that a community association deserves. Our HOA and condo management services include on-site management, portfolio management, developing community management, maintenance services, and insurance services.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to all types of luxury, lifestyle, and golf/country club communities. The division dedicates itself to preserving and enhancing the lifestyle of a lifestyle community by providing customized, professional association management services.

CiraConnect, our proprietary, cloud-based technology, is the largest SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, from board members to residents to service providers.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey RealManage Family of Brands 866-403-1588 marketing@realmanage.com



