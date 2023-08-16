GWA Group's (ASX:GWA) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) has announced that on 5th of September, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.07, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means the annual payment is 6.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

GWA Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, GWA Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 49% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.1% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 68% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.159 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.13. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.0% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that GWA Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.0% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On GWA Group's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for GWA Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is GWA Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

