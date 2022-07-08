Gwangju Information and Content Agency in Korea successfully held an virtual IR event with Gwangju cultural contents companies and Silicon Valley VCs

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwangju Information and Content Agency(Director Tak Yong-seok) successfully held an online "Virtual IR" for Silicon Valley VCs.

Hosted by the Gwangju Information and Culture Industry Promotion Agency and organized by AI and Content Business Support Center (ACBC) since 2020, the purpose of this "Virtual IR" event is to attract overseas investment of Korean cultural content companies, which have been decreased due to the influence of COVID-19.

To prepare for this "Virtual IR" event, 07 Korean companies has been receiving 1:1 consulting, pitching in English, upgraded their promotional video introduction for four months (March~June, 2022) with ACBC's supports.

This time, the "Virtual IR" pitching event was held via online method where Korean companies did their pitches before Silicon Valley VCs by real-time streaming connection. However, based on the achievements of this time, during the second half of 2022, the Gwangju Information and Culture Industry Promotion Agency is planning to bring Korean companies to Silicon Valley to organize an offline pitching event.

Total 7 Korean companies details are below:

GenieSoft's VR and AR contents "Joseon Zombie Defense"

STUDIO W.BABA's animation "Cat Pirates"

iNDJ's artificial intelligence music providing platform

Xin Animation's animation "Monster Mansion"

GFX's "Mind Blowing Breakthroughs"

EYESCREAM Studio's Virtual Human Entertainment "Virtual Actor"

YOUFC's Celebrity-linked Hobby Sharing Smart Tourism App, DuekUp-Dotcom.

Mr. Tak Yong-seok, the head of the Gwangju Information and Culture Industry Promotion Agency, stated that "We are trying to find domestic and overseas investors to support local companies' overseas expansion by holding IR event for Silicon Valley investors."

