GWEICH launched intelligent cleaning series of household appliances to liberate women from housework

JAKARTA, Indonesia , Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the digital golden age, Southeast Asian women are playing an increasingly important role in the economic field. While engaged in busy work, young women are full of yearning for an international, modern and personalized "Light Life".

GWEICH, a new home appliance brand, has a keen insight into the real needs of women in Southeast Asia and plans to launch a series of smart household vacuum cleaners in the Southeast Asian market in the near future.

GWEICH lightweight vacuum cleaner, a free practitioner of housework

Natural bionics · Sucker adhesion

The inspiration for the GWEICH vacuum cleaner series comes from the marine life - Remora (also known as sucker fish). The founder, American engineer Dr.Geller inadvertently found that there were Remoras firmly adsorbed on the bottom of the ship when he went to sea. Later, he copied the characteristics and functions of the adsorption system of Remoras through research, learning and imitation, which greatly improved the vacuum suction and sealing ability of cleaning tools.

There are about 2000 micro cone-shaped small spines on the fins of the fish, which can be recessed or raised according to the attachment surface, so that its sucker vacuum can be strongly adsorbed on the surface of various marine organisms. By integrating the bionic science and engineering technology of Remora, Dr.Geller led the team to successfully develop Suction Principle (biological cleaning technology) in 2015.

GWEICH Suction Principle（bionic cleaning technology）

Dr. Geller, together with Asian industrial designer Yolanda, applied Suction Principle（bionic cleaning technology）to the research and development of household vacuum cleaners in 2017, and officially launched GWEICH household vacuum cleaner one year later. This product relies on the working principle of vacuum suckers and the whole machine sealing filter system, effectively eliminating the secondary pollution caused by the cleaning process of household vacuum cleaners.

Natural inspiration · Enjoy free lifestyle

Yolanda believes that high efficiency can really liberate women from housework, which is precisely from the perfect design of household appliances. Yolanda launched GWEICH Valley and Lake series cleaning appliances in 2019, inspired by the natural scenery of Colorado in the United States, hoping to bring a wonderful and efficient domestic experience to all women who want to experience free life.

Story continues

Enjoy free lifestyle

Simple appearance: simple design, easy to match with the overall home environment

Light performance: efficient design, easy to free hands

Portable operation: ergonomic design, humanized operation, portable life

Light energy consumption: low energy consumption design, reducing cost

Quiet noise: noise reduction design, quiet home

Light weight: light body , move freely

Yolanda said about GWEICH's recent launch plan in Southeast Asia: "GWEICH vacuum cleaner is inspired by the greatness and wonder of nature. We will bring this vacuum cleaner to every Southeast Asian woman, and hope that they can enjoy this simple and natural cleaning experience."

GWEICH, essentials for free lifestyle.

GWEICH official website: https://www.gweich.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/@gweichofficalid

https://shopee.co.id/gweichofficial

https://www.tokopedia.com/gweich

CONTACT: yang.shao@jetcommerce.cn

SOURCE GWEICH