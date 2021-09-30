Gwendolyn Hatten Butler and Paula A. Price Join Board of Directors of Mutual of America Financial Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement and investment services to organizations and individuals, announced the appointments of Gwendolyn Hatten Butler and Paula A. Price to its Board of Directors.

"I am delighted that Ms. Hatten Butler and Ms. Price have joined the Company's Board of Directors," said John Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group. "Their collective leadership abilities, extensive knowledge and expertise across various industries and diverse experiences, together with their commitment to philanthropic activities, position them well to make significant contributions to the Board and the long-term growth and success of the Company."

Ms. Hatten Butler most recently was the President and Chief Investment Officer of Capri Investment Group, a real estate development and direct investment firm that has completed more than $13 billion in commercial real estate investments over the past 25 years. She has 35-plus years of experience in the financial services, investment and real estate industries, and has held senior positions at various financial services companies, including UBS Global Asset Management, Bear Stearns Asset Management and SEI Capital Resources.

Ms. Price most recently was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Macy's, Inc., and served as Advisor to the retailer until the end of 2020. Currently, she is a Visiting Executive with Harvard Business School and, prior to that, she was a full-time Senior Lecturer of Business Administration in the Accounting and Management unit of the school. She has held senior-executive-level finance, management and strategy roles in various industries over 30-plus years, including at Ahold USA, CVS Caremark Corporation and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement and investment services. We offer personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

