U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    +2.99 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.10
    -21.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    -0.0088 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8890
    +0.7020 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,195.36
    -97.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.99
    -2.69 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

GWL Realty Advisors awarded GRESB '5 Star' rating for sixth consecutive year

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - GWL Realty Advisors (GWLRA) announced today that it has once again been recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as one of Canada's leading real estate organizations, earning its sixth consecutive '5 Star' (top quintile) rating.

GWLRA awarded GRESB ‘5 Star’ rating. (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)
GWLRA awarded GRESB ‘5 Star’ rating. (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)

The company placed in the top five percent in the global 'Diversified / Non-listed / Core' category (12th out of 259 companies) and scored above the GRESB global averages in each of the main categories covering environment, social and governance (ESG) issues as well as management and performance.

"It is rewarding to be recognized for our progress on sustainability," said Ralf Dost, President, GWL Realty Advisors, "and we are committed to expanding our team's ESG capabilities to support this effort."

Another way GWLRA is influencing positive change is through its Canadian Real Estate Investment Fund, which integrates sustainability and ESG into its investment and operating decisions. The fund also earned a GRESB '5 Star' (top quintile) rating and was ranked among the top six percent globally in the 'Diversified / Non-listed / Core' category -- representing a positive bump from last year.

"Our clients have made it clear that they want to be part of the solution," said Steven Marino, EVP, Portfolio Management, GWLRA. "Our Canadian Real Estate Investment Fund is an example that investment objectives and sustainability goals can coexist."

ESG Achievements by the Numbers:

  • In less than 10 years ('13-'21), GWLRA's office and residential portfolio has:

  • At year-end 2021, 86% of all eligible buildings in GWLRA's entire managed portfolio (by floor area) had attained either LEED® or BOMA BEST® certification.

  • GWLRA-managed properties have attained 17 health, wellness, and accessibility certifications over the past three years, including FitWel®, WELL®, and Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certifications®.

  • So far this year, GWLRA-managed properties and staff have received 21 awards and recognitions related to sustainability, operational excellence, and tenant engagement, including the "Climate Leader" LEAP Award from one of our clients.

GWL Realty Advisors

GWL Realty Advisors Inc. is a leading North American real estate investment advisor providing comprehensive asset management, property management, development and specialized real estate advisory services to pension funds and institutional clients. GWL Realty Advisors Inc. manages a diverse portfolio of office, industrial, retail and multi-residential assets as well as an active pipeline of new development projects.

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets, which is the defining standard for sustainability performance for real assets, providing independent, standardized, and validated ESG data. The 2021 benchmark covers more than 1,520 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Combined, the GRESB real estate assessment represents US $5.7 trillion in real asset value.

GWL Realty Advisors Logo (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)
GWL Realty Advisors Logo (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)

SOURCE GWL Realty Advisors

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c9319.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla earnings preview: Demand in focus for EV maker

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to watch for when Tesla reports earnings.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • 'It was tough, scary times': Baby-boomer financial experts who lived through the Great Inflation recount ways to ride out a recession

    An author and a financial planner give their tips gleaned from weathering the high inflation and interest rates of the 1980s.

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.