GWL Realty Advisors awarded GRESB '5 Star' rating for sixth consecutive year

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - GWL Realty Advisors (GWLRA) announced today that it has once again been recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as one of Canada's leading real estate organizations, earning its sixth consecutive '5 Star' (top quintile) rating.

GWLRA awarded GRESB ‘5 Star’ rating. (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)

The company placed in the top five percent in the global 'Diversified / Non-listed / Core' category (12th out of 259 companies) and scored above the GRESB global averages in each of the main categories covering environment, social and governance (ESG) issues as well as management and performance.

"It is rewarding to be recognized for our progress on sustainability," said Ralf Dost, President, GWL Realty Advisors, "and we are committed to expanding our team's ESG capabilities to support this effort."

Another way GWLRA is influencing positive change is through its Canadian Real Estate Investment Fund, which integrates sustainability and ESG into its investment and operating decisions. The fund also earned a GRESB '5 Star' (top quintile) rating and was ranked among the top six percent globally in the 'Diversified / Non-listed / Core' category -- representing a positive bump from last year.

"Our clients have made it clear that they want to be part of the solution," said Steven Marino, EVP, Portfolio Management, GWLRA. "Our Canadian Real Estate Investment Fund is an example that investment objectives and sustainability goals can coexist."

ESG Achievements by the Numbers:

In less than 10 years ('13-'21), GWLRA's office and residential portfolio has:

At year-end 2021, 86% of all eligible buildings in GWLRA's entire managed portfolio (by floor area) had attained either LEED® or BOMA BEST® certification.

GWLRA-managed properties have attained 17 health, wellness, and accessibility certifications over the past three years, including FitWel®, WELL®, and Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certifications®.

So far this year, GWLRA-managed properties and staff have received 21 awards and recognitions related to sustainability, operational excellence, and tenant engagement, including the "Climate Leader" LEAP Award from one of our clients.

Story continues

GWL Realty Advisors

GWL Realty Advisors Inc. is a leading North American real estate investment advisor providing comprehensive asset management, property management, development and specialized real estate advisory services to pension funds and institutional clients. GWL Realty Advisors Inc. manages a diverse portfolio of office, industrial, retail and multi-residential assets as well as an active pipeline of new development projects.

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets, which is the defining standard for sustainability performance for real assets, providing independent, standardized, and validated ESG data. The 2021 benchmark covers more than 1,520 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Combined, the GRESB real estate assessment represents US $5.7 trillion in real asset value.

GWL Realty Advisors Logo (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)

SOURCE GWL Realty Advisors

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c9319.html