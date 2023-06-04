GWR Group Insider Ups Holding By 50% During Year \

Viewing insider transactions for GWR Group Limited's (ASX:GWR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

GWR Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Teck Siong Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$760k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.07 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.064). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Teck Siong Wong.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that GWR Group insiders own 33% of the company, worth about AU$6.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GWR Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no GWR Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in GWR Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GWR Group. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GWR Group (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

