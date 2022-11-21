GWSO is Moving Forward to Become a Leader in Green Tech With Transformative Technology

Temecula, CA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWSO), a global developer of green technologies that help to mitigate the effects of climate change, wants to congratulate its shareholders on this monumental achievement with the successful completion of testing its revolutionary battery technology which was referred to as a “microelectrochemical power source” during testing. GWSO is proud to announce that test results have far exceeded expectations.



The tests were conducted under Dr. Madatov’s supervision in conjunction with the AQST USA, Inc. team in their Canton, Mississippi facility. After rigorous testing, we can proudly confirm this “microelectrochemical power source” technology invented by Dr. Madatov is not just more advanced than any existing lithium-ion and sodium batteries but also safer, cleaner, more affordable, and more environmentally friendly with a much broader spectrum of applications. The capabilities of this unique technology make it truly transformative for multiple industries.



Unlike any technology in the market, we have created a multi-source power system capable of:

1. Accepting, Storing, and Releasing Electricity as a Battery

2. Producing Pure Hydrogen

3. Producing Pure Oxygen



To illustrate the possibilities for application, imagine a device in your home that would provide enough electricity to entirely run your house and not be dependent exclusively on a power distribution grid or other intermittent sources of electricity. At the same time, the hydrogen production from the battery would be able to provide hydrogen for things like your car, lawnmower, or any other internal combustion hydrogen vehicle or equipment in your home. In addition, the same system generates oxygen which can be released into your house to improve your home’s health and quality of life. This transformative technology perfectly aligns with the GWSO mission by promising to deliver zero-emission solutions to support the US and global energy markets. The modular system GWSO is developing could be adaptable to be used by cars, trucks, ships, buildings, hospitals, water treatment plants, parks, and virtually everywhere that requires power.



“During the testing of the industrial design battery, we found that the output of the electrical current and hydrogen from the battery can be increased dozens of times compared to the values we theoretically calculated from the results of the laboratory sample testing. This improvement became possible due to the thermal stabilization subsystem in the battery. Testing the battery operation in each temperature range allowed us to see the maximum use of the battery energy potential. Based on these results, we can produce batteries in much smaller sizes and masses than previously expected for implementation into electric vehicles.” Stated: Artem Madatov, Chief Science Officer GWSO



“When we started this project, we had big expectations about the possibilities and capabilities of the technology. And we expected to obtain results better than previous tests and calculations. But we never expected many times better results than those previously recorded. The production of hydrogen was dozens of times greater than previous results. The voltage and current generated were higher than any previous results and calculations. And the system was capable to produced oxygen in large quantities. Making this device a multi-purpose energy unit that not only generates electricity and hydrogen fuel with zero carbon emissions but also generates large amounts of oxygen for practical uses and improves the environment and quality of life where it is operated. With these new results, we will build a smaller, lighter, and safer battery using abundant materials produced and manufactured in the United States.” Stated: Raymond Caldas CEO AQST USA, Inc.



After better-than-expected experimental results of this new disruptive technology, AQST USA, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Company with a team of highly experienced professionals in government contracts and grants for Fortune 500 and privately-owned companies to support R&D and manufacturing, will work hand-to-hand at a fast pace with GWSO to introduce the technology to multiple departments and government agencies to support the “Driving the Clean Energy Transition: Implementing U.S. Efforts to Advance Clean Energy” with our 100% made in America products and technologies.



President Michael Pollastro states that, “I could not be more pleased with the successful results that we achieved. I want to thank Dr. Madatov and AQST for their nonstop work. The completion of testing advances us to the next phase. Our partners have perfectly enabled us to rapidly penetrate multiple multi-billion markets which will concurrently increase our shareholders value.”



To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com



