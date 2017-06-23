Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop under fire after sharing phony information

Goop, actress Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, removed a claim about a brand it was promoting after NASA debunked it.

Gizmodo first reported on the Goop-NASA situation.

A blog post on Goop raved about Body Vibes, wearable stickers that "optimize brain and body function" by emitting a "bio-frequency that resonates with the body's natural energy field," according to Body Vibes' website.

Goop's post said Body Vibes are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear." Gizmodo contacted NASA, and a spokesman debunked the claim, saying it does "not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits."

Gizmodo reached out to Goop seeking a response to NASA's statement. Goop told Gizmodo it would remove the claim from the blog post, which it did. The rest of the glowing post remains intact.

"As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop," the company responded to CNBC in a statement. "Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured."

"Based on the statement from NASA, we've gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification," the company said.

Body Vibes issued a statement apologizing for the claim:

We apologize to NASA, Goop, our customers and our fans for this communication error. We never intended to mislead anyone. We have learned that our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question, which was purchased for its unique specifications. We regret not doing our due diligence before including the distributor's information in the story of our product. However, the origins of the material do not anyway impact the efficacy of our product. Body Vibes remains committed to offering a holistic lifestyle tool and we stand by the quality and effectiveness of our product.

Read Gizmodo's full story here.





