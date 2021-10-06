U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.75
    -49.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,849.00
    -334.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,468.50
    -186.75 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.10
    -29.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    -0.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    -8.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.68
    +0.72 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4780
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,447.67
    +1,303.47 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.09
    +33.72 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.30
    -126.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

GXO and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Open High-Tech Distribution Center in Phoenix Metropolitan Area

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GXO Logistics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New facility creates more than 300 new jobs in the area with opportunities for future growth

GREENWICH, CT. and NEW ALBANY, OH, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced an agreement to open a new 715,000-square-foot distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility will serve as Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s new hub for its West Coast operations when it becomes fully operational in late 2021.

The highly automated facility will feature advanced automation, including robots that help teammates increase productivity and improve safety. Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will also be deployed at the site to deliver fast, efficient distribution of products to customers.

“We’re pleased to open this new distribution center in Goodyear; it provides another opportunity to expand our supply chain capabilities in a prime location for the West Coast market,” said Larry Grischow, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with GXO, as the company shares both our dedication to the West Coast market and our commitment to leading-edge logistics innovation.”

The distribution center will create more than 300 jobs in the Phoenix metropolitan area and add to GXO’s growing presence in the market. GXO currently operates seven warehouses in the region, including another facility in Goodyear. The new multi-year agreement brings GXO's total square footage in the area to more than two million square feet. For both companies, the new distribution center represents a strong commitment to the community with additional growth opportunities.

GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer Bill Fraine said, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in Arizona. This investment is another sign of the area’s vibrancy and talented employee base. We’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations and adding to their growth, while leveraging our extensive knowledge in the fashion space.”

In addition to receiving market-competitive compensation, workers at GXO’s Goodyear distribution center will also receive a wide range of benefits, including a 401(k) plan, parental leave and flexible shift options. The new facility will also be energy-efficient and climate-controlled.

###

About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5 percent of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. Abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend-forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com.

GXO Media Contact
Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Media Contact
Kara Page
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall With Bonds on Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell with stocks as surging energy prices stoked inflationary pressures ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined, with tech giants such as Apple Inc.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.