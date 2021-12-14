U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

GXO Achieves Industry First with Multi-Tiered Collaborative Mobile Robot

GXO Logistics

New automation technology brings higher productivity to existing site

NORTHAMPTON, U.K., , Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has achieved an industry first by deploying 6 River Systems (6RS) collaborative robots, or cobots, on multiple mezzanine floors in one of its distribution centers in Milton Keynes, England.

“This multi-tiered installation is groundbreaking for us and a first in our industry,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, GXO UK and Ireland. “The solution illustrates our significant investment in technology that helps us improve productivity for our customers and safety for our colleagues while optimizing vertical warehouse space in Europe.”

GXO collaborated with 6RS to develop and test new features on the cobots, which automatically travel from one location to another carrying picked items, reducing employees’ walk time and helping them pick items from inventory more efficiently. At another GXO site in Stoke-on-Trent, the cobots, which are called “Chucks,” have enhanced picking accuracy by 40 percent and reduced new employee training time by 80 percent since being deployed.

“Our work with GXO at the Milton Keynes distribution center is a prime example of 6 River Systems’ ability to meet the needs of high-volume organizations that are building multi-tiered warehouse installations,” said Jerome Dubois, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 6 River Systems. “As businesses continue to seek automation solutions to meet increasing consumer demands, we’re innovating to equip them with technology to enhance safety and productivity.”

As part of its accelerating investments in technology and automation, GXO more than tripled its cobot count year-on-year in the quarter ending September 30, 2021. By using Chucks and other innovative warehouse solutions, GXO achieves significant improvements in pick rates, accuracy and employee satisfaction.


About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billon total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 850 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com


