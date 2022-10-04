U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.00
    +58.75 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,918.00
    +380.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,515.00
    +229.25 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.00
    +31.10 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    +8.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    +0.26 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    +0.0063 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -2.35 (-7.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7730
    +0.1530 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,913.84
    +701.32 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.66
    +17.30 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.55
    +123.79 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

GXO Receives UK Regulatory Clearance for Acquisition of Clipper Logistics plc

GXO Logistics
·6 min read
GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics

U.K. Competition and Markets Authority completes review

Combination will accelerate GXO’s growth opportunities and enhance value for all stakeholders

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that it has received unconditional regulatory clearance from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its acquisition of Clipper Logistics plc (Clipper). On May 24, 2022, GXO completed its offer however both companies continued to be run independently pending completion of the regulatory review.

GXO Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Wilson said, “GXO and Clipper are both industry leaders and together, we’re even stronger. As one company, we expect to accelerate growth by expanding our geographic presence in key markets and verticals, bolstering our roster of blue-chip customers and enhancing the breadth of innovative warehouse capabilities we provide.”

Prior to the acquisition, GXO operated more than 900 facilities globally totaling approximately 200 million square feet with 120,000 team members. With Clipper, GXO gains more than 50 sites, 10 million square feet, 10,000 team members and adds geographic presence in Germany and Poland, in the life sciences sector as well as expertise in premium services, including reverse logistics and repairs, which are key growth areas for GXO.

Wilson added, “We share a commitment to ESG, providing an exceptional customer experience and harnessing technology to improve efficiency, productivity and employee safety. Being a great fit culturally will underpin our future success and make for a seamless integration.”

GXO expects to realize significant productivity opportunities and cost synergies within two years from transaction close. The integration process will begin promptly and progress through the latter part of the year while ensuring a successful holiday peak season for customers.

About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

GXO

 



Media
Matthew Schmidt (US)





+1 (203) 307 2809

Kat Kalinina (UK)

+44 7974 594 467

Investors
Mark Manduca



+1 203 585 8986

 

 

Rothschild & Co (Lead Financial Adviser to GXO)

+44 (0)20 7280 5000

Neil Thwaites

Alexander Mitteregger

 

Barclays (Joint Financial Adviser to GXO)

Philipp Gillmann

Akshay Majithia

Jon Bone (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0)20 7623 2323

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as legal adviser to GXO in connection with the acquisition. Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz acted as legal adviser to GXO in connection with debt finance aspects of the acquisition.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements which are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act and Section 21E of the US Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to GXO’s growth opportunities following the acquisition as well as the productivity opportunities and cost synergies GXO expects from the acquisition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by GXO in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors GXO believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in GXO’s filings with the SEC and the following: the severity, magnitude, duration and aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions generally; supply chain challenges, including labour shortages; competition and pricing pressures; GXO’s ability to align its investments in capital assets, including equipment and warehouses, to their respective customers’ demands; GXO’s ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies; acquisitions may be unsuccessful or result in other risks or developments that adversely affect GXO’s financial condition and results; GXO’s ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; GXO’s ability to raise debt and equity capital; litigation; labour matters, including GXO’s ability to manage its subcontractors, and risks associated with labour disputes at GXO’s customers and efforts by labour organizations to organize its employees; risks associated with defined benefit plans for GXO’s current and former employees; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; issues related to GXO’s intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; a material disruption of GXO’s operations; the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches; the inability to implement technology initiatives successfully; the expected benefits of the acquisition, and uncertainties regarding the acquisition, including the risk that the acquisition will not produce the desired benefits; a determination by a tax authority that the distribution or certain related transactions effected in connection with GXO’s spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc. (the ‘separation’) should be treated as taxable transactions; and, the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed estimates. All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by GXO will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or its business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and GXO does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures gain as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stock futures charged higher Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?

    The market has been sniffing out a cyclical downturn for the semiconductor industry for a while now, and memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is finally confirming that it's here. Micron did report record annual revenue for its recently completed 2022 fiscal year ($30.8 billion, an 11% increase from 2021), but the final quarter of the year (ended Sept. 1) was a dud. Ahead of this tumble in sales, Micron's stock price tanked 44% so far in 2022.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $6.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    October conjures visions of haunted houses, ghostly apparitions, and leering jack-o'-lanterns. The S&P 500 is down 24% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33%, putting both indexes in the jaws of a bear market. High-quality companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have seen their stock prices fall into bargain territory, creating an excellent buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Bulls Storm Into Stocks, Bonds Amid Peak-Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A bullish start to the fourth quarter deepened in global markets, lifting US index futures and Treasuries, as investors wagered the end of monetary tightening is mere months away. The dollar slid for a second day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wra