GXO Supercharges Currys’ Warehouse Operations in First Year of Partnership

GXO Logistics
·4 min read
GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics

GXO supports Currys’ three-year ‘Brilliant Basics’ plan to overhaul its Supply Chain and Service Operations business and strengthen the Omnichannel experience

LONDON, UK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is celebrating the first anniversary of its partnership with Currys plc. GXO operates four distribution centers for Currys in the UK and Ireland, as well as its omnichannel fulfilment and returns logistics.

In the first year of their partnership, GXO simplified Currys’ supplier structure, unlocking efficiencies by eliminating non-value-added tasks. Earlier this year, GXO expanded its scope to manage Currys’ core transport services to complement its warehouse solutions, providing full end-to-end supply chain value.

GXO also helped Currys meet TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings, Protection of Employment) requirements by welcoming more than 1,800 employees. GXO now works with Currys on a broad range of diversity and inclusion initiatives that include hiring team members through partnerships with charitable organisations such as WorkFit and Mencap.

“We’re delighted with the results our partnership with Currys has achieved in our first 12 months, adding GXO’s logistics expertise in consumer technology to Currys’ outstanding business,” said Gavin Williams, GXO Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. “Both companies are committed to operational efficiency and making safety a top priority, and our highly-skilled teams know how to deliver substantial savings. Together with Currys, we look forward to creating even more efficiencies and continuing to delight Currys’ consumers from purchase through delivery.”

Lindsay Haselhurst, Chief Operating Officer at Currys plc said: “Partnering with GXO to run our UK warehouse operations was a great decision. The company plays a key role in the success of our ‘Brilliant Basics’ plan, which we designed to improve our supply chain and service operations. Our customers expect the best online and in-store experience, and GXO is helping us meet and even exceed their expectations. We’re looking forward to continued success with GXO in the years ahead.”

GXO is a leading provider of warehouse logistics solutions, including distribution and returns, for customers in the technology and consumer electronics sectors. Each year, the company processes millions of orders for telecom devices, home electronics and other consumer electronics and fulfills direct-to-consumer and retail orders with speed, accuracy and efficiency.

About Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 832 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK&I we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 33,000 capable and committed colleagues.

Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group’s operations are supported by a sourcing office in Hong Kong, state-of-the-art repair facilities and an extensive distribution network, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

Our vision, we help everyone enjoy amazing technology, has a powerful social purpose at its heart. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, help people stay connected, productive, healthy, and entertained. We’re here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.

We’re a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We’re reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we will achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

GXO Logistics
Anne Lafourcade 
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90 
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt 
+1 203-307-2809 
matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Currys plc

Toby Bates
+44 7584 773837
toby.bates01@currys.co.uk



