GXO Uses 3D Technology and Automation to Custom Size Packaging

GXO Logistics
·3 min read
In this article:
Automated packaging solution enables exact sizing to save materials, reduce shipping costs and enhance sustainability

PARIS, France, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that it has completed the installation of an automated packaging solution that custom fits boxes to their contents, saving significantly on materials and contributing to sustainability. The installation at GXO’s Saint-Vulbas site in the Lyon region of France allows the company to fully automate the order preparation process, increase productivity and reduce costs while improving the end-consumer’s experience.

“This 3D packaging solution doesn’t just support Amer Sports’ ecommerce growth, it revolutionizes packaging,” said Bernard Wehbe General Manager of France, GXO. “The machine demonstrates our significant investment in technology and automated solutions that improve productivity and reduce shipping costs for our customers while also minimizing the environmental impact.”

The machine, which can process up to 700 packages per hour, scans and measures the order in 3D, cuts and folds the cardboard for an exact fit and then weighs, seals and labels the package before directing it to the appropriate carrier. The reduced box size, combined with reinforced corners, improves durability and offers a ready-to-return solution.

“Our work with GXO at the Saint-Vulbas distribution center illustrates Amer Sports’ desire to continue to invest in improving customer satisfaction through a better packaging experience,” said François Besson, EMEA Logistics Development & Execution Manager, Amer Sports.

GXO has been using its technical expertise to develop and test new features on the machine since February 2020. After final testing and employee training, GXO is now running the machine at full speed.

GXO’s industry-leading automation and technology are key differentiators, helping boost safety, efficiency and productivity for customers. In the third quarter of 2021, its first as a standalone company, GXO deployed more than 1,000 new units of technology and grew total technology and automated systems across its warehouse footprint by 139 percent year over year and total goods-to-person systems by 135 percent year over year. In 2021, GXO received an industry-leading “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it first among its industry peers, and was recognized by FreightWaves, the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform, as one of the logistics industry’s most innovative companies.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com


