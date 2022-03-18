U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -26.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,026.25
    -85.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.30
    -13.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.44
    +1.46 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    -0.16 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0370
    +0.4390 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,604.52
    -79.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.18
    -4.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.18
    -27.16 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Gym Bros Donate NFT Collection To Ukraine

·2 min read

2Bros.io has donated a collection of 5,000 Army Bros NFTs to the Ukrainian government. All sales proceeds go directly and verifiably to the government's official crypto wallet. This first-of-a-kind NFT donation could raise in excess of $1 million.

ZUG, Switzerland, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two gym bros have created and gifted a collection of 5,000 NFTs to the Ukrainian government. These NFTs, which depict Ukrainian army soldiers, are now on sale on OpenSea.io under a collection titled "Army Bros Ukraine".

Stéphane, co-creator of the collection, expects that "this NFT sale could raise in excess of $1 million for Ukraine". Harrison added that he was "proud to step up and help in his own way".

When the war broke out, Stéphane and Harrison, two friends with roots in the UK, were moved by the horror unfolding in Ukraine. They decided to make a difference through their passion for crypto and NFTs. Harrison put his creative talent to work, and Stéphane turned the artwork into an NFT collection just released on OpenSea.io.

Stéphane then gifted the collection to the Ukrainian government's official Ethereum wallet. This means that any sales proceeds will go directly and verifiably to the Ukrainian government, without intermediaries or third parties. The smart contract behind the NFT collection is publicly available on Polygonscan.com at this address: 0xce9289a0d5af57ebEEc68aA8dCb1791cE71adE62

Those looking to buy an NFT will need Ethereum in their crypto wallet. OpenSea.io supports a wide range of wallets, including Coinbase Wallet and MetaMask.io. Those looking to buy Ethereum can do so from their preferred crypto exchange, or use a comparison service like CryptoBuyer.com to find exchanges available in their country.

About:

Stéphane and Harrison are two friends with a passion for crypto, NFTs and bodybuilding. Stéphane is the "tech guy" behind the NFTs' smart contract, and Harrison is the "creative guy" with a flair for design. When the war broke out, they decided to put their talents to good use by donating 5,000 NFTs to Ukraine. Follow their fund-raising effort on 2Bros.io.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12909542

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gym-bros-donate-nft-collection-to-ukraine-301505553.html

SOURCE 2Bros.io

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) popped 13.6% on Wednesday after the daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company announced a larger move into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). DraftKings debuted the Primetime NFT Series ahead of the college basketball national tournament. It represents the company's first fully in-house launch of collectible NFTs, which represent ownership of digital assets.

  • How the West is breaking through Russia's propaganda wall

    An international resistance of computer programmers and volunteer "information warriors" is racing to pierce Kremlin propaganda and expose ordinary Russians to the uncensored truth of a brutal war. They've built tools that allow anyone to surprise Russian citizens with text messages detailing the war's civilian death toll. They've published antiwar videos and news sites built to evade Russian government bans. They've even cobbled together databases with the personal details of Russian military p

  • Google I/O starts May 11th virtually with a 'limited' in-person audience

    Google just announced that its annual I/O developer conference is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater on May 11th and 12th with a "limited live audience."

  • Weibo launches NFT marketplace, allowing users to mint posts

    Weibo, a social media platform known as the Chinese equivalent of Twitter with 249 million daily active users, launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace TopHolder on Thursday, allowing users to mint their original posts into NFTs and sell them. See related article: Zuckerberg confirms NFTs coming to Instagram Fast facts Users will need to pass […]

  • Get fit while you sit! The Cubii Jr. 2 workout machine is nearly $90 off — but the deal ends soon

    Keep your blood pumping and your body moving while watching TV or answering emails.

  • NFTs are coming to Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss NFTs coming to Instagram.&nbsp;

  • Facebook removed a deepfake video of Zelensky

    Facebook confirmed it has removed a video that purportedly showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but was actually a deepfake.

  • Netflix cracks down on password sharing by charging for additional users

    The test will for now be limited to Netflix customers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru

  • Big Tech’s Big Diversity Problem

    The tech industry boom of the last 50 years has given rise to great opportunity and massive wealth for a lot of people. The majority of those cashing in, however, happen to be white. Companies like Meta, Google, and Microsoft employ tens of thousands of people, but their diversity reports show how few Black and Brown people are represented among their workforces. These big tech companies claim to push for equity and inclusion, but is enough being done and do they have a responsibility to do bett

  • Netflix is trying to stop people from sharing passwords by testing out a charge for additional users

    Netflix will soon launch a test that makes account owners pay an additional fee for anyone who logs in outside their household. The test is the streaming service’s latest effort to crackdown password-sharing.

  • Injured Fox News journalist transported out of Ukraine

    Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, who was injured outside of Kyiv on Monday, has been transported out of Ukraine, according to a memo from CEO Suzanne Scott obtained by Axios. Driving the news: Hall was hospitalized in Ukraine due to injuries he suffered while newsgathering. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working with the network, were killed while traveling alongside him.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Netflix Is Testing New Ways To Stop Password Sharing Between Households

    Netflix on Wednesday announced that it is testing new ways to stop password sharing between...

  • Netflix tests charges for sharing passwords between households

    Scheme being trialled in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru seen as way to make more money from existing subscribers as growth slows Netflix is facing increasing competition from other streaming platforms, including Disney+ and HBO Max. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images The days of sharing Netflix passwords could soon be over. The streaming company has begun testing a new feature that would charge people to add multiple profiles to an account. The scheme is being trialled in Chile, Costa Rica and

  • BAYC Floor Prices Touch 90 ETH As ApeCoin Token Lists Today

    The ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created and released the asset, a distinct legal entity from Yuga Labs.

  • Netflix is testing a crackdown on password sharing

    Netflix is testing a crackdown on password sharing

  • Netflix tests a new feature that will raise prices for account sharing

    Netflix will begin testing a new, opt-in feature that will prompt subscribers to pay extra if sharing the service with people outside their own household. The feature will allow households to add up to two "sub accounts" for a fee that's less than the cost of the full-priced Netflix service. The company didn't say if or when the feature would be rolled out to global subscribers.

  • Netflix wants to charge you more for moochers on your account

    Netflix is finally gearing up to do something about unauthorized account sharing.

  • Netflix tests charging a fee to share accounts

    Netflix on Wednesday said it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with people who don't live in their homes.

  • Exclusive-Facebook removes more Russia posts claiming children's hospital bombing a hoax

    Facebook on Wednesday removed official Russian posts that falsely claimed reports of Russia bombing a children's hospital in Ukraine were a hoax, a company spokesperson said, even as similar messages appeared on other social media platforms. The misinformation, on Russian Embassy Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts, circulated even after Twitter Inc and Meta Platform's Facebook took down posts from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom for breaking their rules against denying violent events, an Israeli watchdog found..

  • Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories can now record up to 60 seconds of video

    Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories are available in Spain, Austria and Belgium starting today, and they will also make their way to France on April 14th.