Gym Group Non-Executive Director Acquires 67% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Stables, the Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) recently shelled out UK£54k to buy stock, at UK£1.07 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 67%, which is arguably a good sign.

Gym Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Stables was the biggest purchase of Gym Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.96). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Gym Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Gym Group insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.4m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gym Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Gym Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

