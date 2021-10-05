Gym Management Software Market Grows at 11.31% CAGR from 2021 to 2025| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gym management software market size is expected to increase by USD 139.85 million between 2021 and 2025, registering at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report on the gym management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gym Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The gym management software market is driven by benefits associated with the use of gym management software. In addition, the growing M&A in the gym management software market will facilitate 34% of the gym management software market growth in North America over the forecast period. However, the growing concern about data privacy may impede the market growth.

The gym management software market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gym management software market covers the following areas:

Gym Management Software Market Sizing

Gym Management Software Market Forecast

Gym Management Software Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Clubworx Pty Ltd.

EZFacility Inc.

Glofox

Jonas Fitness Inc.

MINDBODY Inc.

Perfect Gym Solutions SA

RhinoFit

Treshna Enterprises Ltd.

Virtuagym

Zen Planner LLC

Gym Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 139.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

