Gym Management Software Market Grows at 11.31% CAGR from 2021 to 2025| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gym management software market size is expected to increase by USD 139.85 million between 2021 and 2025, registering at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report on the gym management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The gym management software market is driven by benefits associated with the use of gym management software. In addition, the growing M&A in the gym management software market will facilitate 34% of the gym management software market growth in North America over the forecast period. However, the growing concern about data privacy may impede the market growth.
The gym management software market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gym management software market covers the following areas:
Gym Management Software Market Sizing
Gym Management Software Market Forecast
Gym Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Clubworx Pty Ltd.
EZFacility Inc.
Glofox
Jonas Fitness Inc.
MINDBODY Inc.
Perfect Gym Solutions SA
RhinoFit
Treshna Enterprises Ltd.
Virtuagym
Zen Planner LLC
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 for joining our community to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Life Sciences Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gymnastic Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gym Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 139.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gym-management-software-market-grows-at-11-31-cagr-from-2021-to-2025-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301390134.html
SOURCE Technavio