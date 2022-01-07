U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

Gym Management Software Market to Record USD 139.85 Mn Growth | Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, and Jonas Fitness Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Gym Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Gym Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gym Management Software Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Deployment (cloud-based and on-premise)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Gym Management Software Market Size is expected to increase by USD 139.85 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 34% of the global market share. The US is the key market for gym management software in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The gym management software market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering differentiated products.

Clubworx Pty Ltd.: The company offers gym management software under the brand name Clubworx management software.

EZFacility Inc.: The company offers gym management software with features such as gym and fitness facility scheduling, gym membership management, and more.

Glofox: The company offers gym management software with marketing tools, member experience tools, retention tools, and more.

Jonas Fitness Inc.: The company offers health and fitness club management software under the brand name Compete.

MINDBODY Inc.: The company offers gym management software with streaming gym classes, convenient client booking, and more.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The gym management software market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the gym management software market in North America can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among consumers. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Gym Management Software Market Driver:

The demand for gym software has significantly increased across the world, especially in developing regions such as APAC. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are creating high growth opportunities with increasing consumer awareness regarding adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing the number of gyms in these countries. This is creating a high demand for gym management software, thereby driving the market growth.

  • Gym Management Software Market Challenge:

The rising consumption of junk and high-calorie foods is increasing the prevalence of obesity across the world. In addition, changing lifestyles and lack of healthy eating habits are forcing people to join gyms to reduce weight and maintain health. Also, the growing influence of fashion and body-building trends has been encouraging more people to lose weight, which has increased the number of memberships in gyms in urban areas. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IoT Chip Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gym Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 139.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gym-management-software-market-to-record-usd-139-85-mn-growth--clubworx-pty-ltd-ezfacility-inc-glofox-and-jonas-fitness-inc-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301454931.html

SOURCE Technavio

