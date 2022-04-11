U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Gym Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 139.85 million | Clubworx Pty Ltd. and EZFacility Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gym management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 139.85 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gym Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download our Free Sample Report to learn about the dynamics of the gym management software market

Company Profiles

The gym management software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Clubworx Pty Ltd. - The company offers gym management software under the brand name Clubworx management software.

  • EZFacility Inc. - The company offers gym management software with features such as gym and fitness facility scheduling, gym membership management, and more.

  • Glofox - The company offers gym management software with marketing tools, member experience tools, retention tools, and more.

  • Jonas Fitness Inc. - The company offers health and fitness club management software under the brand name Compete.

  • MINDBODY Inc. - The company offers gym management software with streaming gym classes, convenient client booking, and more.

Market Dynamics

The benefits associated with the use of gym management software are driving the gym management software market growth. However, factors such as growing concern about data privacy may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more information about the drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the gym management software market, View our Free Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market. This is because enterprises are increasingly focusing on reducing their IT infrastructure costs while improving the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of marketing operations. Cloud-based gym management software solutions are scalable, allow the management of all assets centrally, and are useful in streamlining workflows. The software helps enterprises operate faster and more efficiently.

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. The rapid increase in the number of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among people will drive the gym management software market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the gym management software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the gym management software market. View our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gym Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 139.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Clubworx Pty Ltd.

  • EZFacility Inc.

  • Glofox

  • Jonas Fitness Inc.

  • MINDBODY Inc.

  • Perfect Gym Solutions SA

  • RhinoFit

  • Treshna Enterprises Ltd.

  • Virtuagym

  • Zen Planner LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gym-management-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-139-85-million--clubworx-pty-ltd-and-ezfacility-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301520976.html

SOURCE Technavio

