U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,121.42
    -39.98 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

GYMCL Added to Trade List

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company recently noted that the Bureau of Industry and Security (the "BIS") in the Department of Commerce of the United States of America (the "U.S. Department of Commerce") added the Company's subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd., to the Unverified List, which is set forth as a supplement to the Export Administration Regulations ("EAR").

The Company understands that GYMCL has been proactively addressing the matter.  As at the date of this announcement, GYMCL's business is operating normally with no major supply chain impact.

Based on information released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, entities are added to the Unverified List as the BIS was unable to verify their bona fides because an end-use check (i.e. the legitimacy and reliability relating to the end use or end users of items subject to the EAR) could not be completed satisfactorily for reasons outside the U.S. Government's control. The Company understands that an entity's listing on the Unverified List does not mean that U.S. exporters cannot engage with the parties listed. Rather, the U.S. exporters will have to conduct additional due diligence to verify end use or end users of final products before exporting the goods.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate in the event of any material development on the matter.

In the meantime, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares or securities of the Company.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China.  GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:
Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gymcl-added-to-trade-list-301650220.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

    It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Stock Market’s Rebound Fizzled Again. Why a Real Bottom Could Form Soon.

    Investors seemingly can’t stop trying to pick a stock market bottom, no matter how bad the news—and it continues to backfire. Consider: This past Thursday, September’s consumer inflation report came in much hotter than expected, with the core CPI hitting a 40-year high. The initial response was exactly what you’d expect—the traded down as much as 2.4%—but then it started rallying…and rallying.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’

    The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.

  • 8 Mining Stocks: Why Their Long-Term Outlook Is Bright

    These diversified natural-resource giants have solid balance sheets, earnings, and dividends. All that they need is a rebound in commodity prices.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • How to Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • Fed’s Bullard Leaves Open Possibility of Larger December Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard left open the possibility that the central bank would raise interest rates by 75 basis points at each of its next two meetings in November and December, while saying it was too soon to make that call.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • Torched Stocks Are About the Only Thing Working in Fed’s Favor

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation shows few signs of cooling in the economy. The same cannot be said of markets, which are starting to seem like the only thing the Federal Reserve has going for it these days.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowEven with Thursday’s big bounce, the

  • 3 Reasons Apple Is a Warren Buffett Stock

    Warren Buffett's investing prowess has become legendary. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) started buying stocks as a child and has built a net worth of more than $90 billion. Berkshire remains one of Apple's largest shareholders, with a 5.6% stake at the start of the year.

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a massive stock portfolio with about 50 different investments and a total market value of more than $308 billion. Here are two Buffett stocks in particular that could be worth a closer look right now, and one that has limited upside potential and is best to avoid. Many financial sector stocks have been beaten down lately, and it's easy to understand why.

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold

    With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick beaten-down stocks to buy and hold. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Keith Speights (Abbott Laboratories): Shares of Abbott Laboratories have fallen close to 30% year to date.

  • Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Warren Buffett has often said a low-cost index fund is the most sensible option for the great majority of investors.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.