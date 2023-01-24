Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac): Featuring Cleverfit, Snap Fitness, Virgin Active & More
Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
The gyms, health & fitness clubs market refers to clubs that provide exercise facilities such as weight and exercise machines, fitness classes, personal training and other services such as health and beauty facilities, food and drink, clothing and equipment, designed for users to improve and maintain their physical health. Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.
The global gyms, health & fitness clubs market had total revenues of $83.6bn in 2021, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.6% between 2016 and 2021.
The value of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market grew by 2.9% in 2021.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts.
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2021?
What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?
How has the Market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?
Companies Mentioned
Cleverfit GmbH
Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd
SMARTfit Inc
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd
Konami Group Corporation
Central Sports Co Ltd
Snap Fitness
Basic Fit NV
Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd
Gold's Gym International Inc
Amore Fitness Pte Ltd
World Gym International LLC
4TP Fitness
Anytime Fitness LLC
Pure Gym Ltd
The Gym Group plc
David Lloyd Leisure Ltd
Nuffield Health
Virgin Active Ltd
Equinox Holdings Inc
Planet Fitness Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p2smd
