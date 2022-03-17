U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    +8.59 (+9.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.00
    +28.80 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.79 (+3.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1098
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5900
    -0.1680 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,742.11
    -489.07 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.09
    -1.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

The gyms have reopened, but investors are still betting on Hydrow’s home rower

Brian Heater
·2 min read

The home fitness craze has, predictably, died down somewhat since the height of pandemic-fueled buying sprees. Category leader Peloton is smarting from gym reopenings (among lots of other things) in a major way. Still, connected fitness predates COVID-19, and it will (knock on wood) be here after the pandemic ends.

Plenty of investors are still bullish on the category, which -- like the work from home movement -- still has life in it left. It also seems likely that while Peloton’s woes have scrambled the industry’s North Star, companies like Hydrow may ultimately benefit from those struggles. For one thing, it opens the field up to more players — and perhaps more importantly, no one is talking about the rumored Peloton home rowing machine anymore.

That’s no doubt been a collective sigh from the company and competitors like CityRow and Aviron. Given Peloton’s ramped-up production capacity and the amount of money it’s already spent on content, it was well positioned to take the world of home rowers by storm.

Boston-based Hyrdow this week is getting a robust vote of confidence from investors, in the form of a $55 million Series D (or, “approximately” $55 million, per the language in a release). Founder and CEO Bruce Smith uses the word “hybrid” in the release, which may well be a concession that home devices are destined to play a part of a larger workout that once again includes gyms.

Image Credits: Hydrow

“As more and more people embrace a hybrid approach to fitness, we continue to see extraordinary adoption, and our top priority is ensuring we can keep meeting that demand,” the executive says in a release. “This latest round of funding will not only allow us to do that, but will give us the opportunity to further invest in our product offering and drive innovation, so we can continue to deliver a best-in-class experience for our members.”

There’s room for growth here, certainly. Home rowers don’t have the saturation of treadmills or bikes, but by all accounts still offer a solid full body workout. Another point in their favor in the home setting is that they can be stored with (relatively) little space compared to treadmills. The company notes that it grew revenue 3x between 2020 and 2021 and now has north of 200,000 users. Of course, growth in that timeframe is likely not sustainable long term, given the current regression, but it’s a great starting point for a company bursting onto the scene.

The round was led by Constitution Capital and features L Catterton, RX3, Liberty Street, Activant Capital and Sandbridge Capital. It will be used to ramp up production and expand Hydrow’s international footprint.

Recommended Stories

  • Community calendar

    Ruidoso and Lincoln County upcoming events, public meetings and public service announcements.

  • Dold Foods Donates $16,000 to Wichita YMCA for Summer Camp Meals

    WICHITA, Kan., March 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ - For the second consecutive year, Dold Foods, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), today announced a donation ...

  • Marathon's Martinez Renewable Fuels Provides Support for Homeless People in California

    Marathon’s Martinez Renewable Fuels facility provided nearly $30,000 in grants recently for multiple shelters and homeless outreach programs in Contra Costa County in California. Each of the organi...

  • Here's How to Safely Donate Money to Ukraine

    The cri de coeur delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States Congress on Wednesday has sparked an enormous amount of sympathy and support for the besieged Eastern European country amongst its allies, particularly in North America.

  • Herald Mail Instagram: See our latest stories here

    These are the latest stories from the Herald Mail team highlighted on our Instagram page.

  • Top of the morning and happy St. Patrick's Day!

    Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everyone out there and may your eyes always be smiling, Irish or not.

  • Georgia-Pacific to shut down the 121-year-old Day Street paper mill in Green Bay

    Georgia-Pacific will shut down the Day Street Mill in fall 2023.

  • Here's how to help the embattled people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion

    Master Provisions of Elsmere, Matthew 25: Ministries of Blue Ash and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati are seeking donations to help Ukraine.

  • With new beer, Jacksonville craft brewery sends a message to Putin — and help to Ukraine

    Popular Jacksonville craft brewery Intuition Ale Works is creating a new beer to raise money benefitting relief efforts for Ukrainian residents.

  • Canada Post Community Foundation accepting grant applications

    The Canada Post Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2022. Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that strive to make a difference in the lives of children and youth (up to the age of 21) can apply for grants up to $25,000. There are also up to three $50,000 Signature Grants available to national organizations that offer programming to support children and youth across Canada.

  • 20 Talented Dog Painters Are Donating Artwork to Auction to Help Amputee Pets Battling Cancer

    The Tripawds Foundation is hosting its annual art auction filled with paintings made by talented dogs

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

  • BOJ’s Kuroda Vows to Stick With Stimulus After Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says monetary stim

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Safilo Shares Soar Following Report of Strong 2021 Performance

    Analysts underscored the Italian eyewear manufacturer's higher than expected profitability and the execution of its business transformation.

  • U.K. Stocks Erase 2022 Loss, Helped by Surging Oil, Metal Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. stocks erased their losses for the year, bolstered by soaring oil and metals prices that have lifted Shell Plc and Glencore Plc even as the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates weigh on other European markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to Ukrai

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Daily Gold News: Thursday, Mar. 17 – Gold Price Bounces After the Fed Release

    Gold is 0.9% higher this morning, as it is trading closer to the $1,950 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • SCMP Spinning Off NFT Business Into New Firm ‘Artifact Labs’

    The newspaper has found a brisk business in selling NFTs of its historical front pages, clearing $127,000 in its last auction.

  • U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in January for 3rd month

    Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a third straight month in January in the amount of $74.36 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday. Foreigners have bought Treasuries in eight of the last 12 months, including a record net monthly purchase of $118 billion in March 2021. Overall, the data showed a net TIC inflow of $294.2 billion.