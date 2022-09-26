U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,674.25
    -34.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,411.00
    -258.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,289.50
    -87.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,666.70
    -19.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    -0.85 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.70
    -4.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9659
    -0.0029 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.55
    +5.20 (+19.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0703
    -0.0154 (-1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0510
    +0.7310 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,105.82
    +65.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.42
    -7.12 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.44
    -47.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Gynaecological Surgeries Expected to Register a CAGR of 5% for Electrosurgery Devices Market: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Prevalence Of General And Cardiac Diseases Along With Innovation Of Surgical Devices That Help In Minimally Invasive Surgeries Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Electrosurgery Devices Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by Fact.MR expects the global electrosurgery devices market to augment at a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 8 Billion is expected for the market. An increase in the number of people suffering from cardiac illnesses and gynaecological problems is spurring the growth of electrosurgery devices across the globe.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 3% and closing at US$ 5.20 Billion. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of electrosurgery devices. This is owing to the multiple surgeries’ patients had to undergo in the pandemic period. In addition, research and innovation of devices boosted the growth of the market.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=126

Increased Frequency of Surgeries Spurring Electrosurgery Devices Adoption

The growing number of diseases such as cardiac illness, gynecological, urological, age correction is growing demand for electrosurgery devices in the market. Besides, an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries is also spurring adoption of electrosurgery devices.

Several innovations have been introduced recently to lower complication rates and increase accuracy when using monopolar electrosurgical devices. The ease of use of these devices plus the lack of foreign materials left behind after surgeries are increasing the demand for these devices.

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the electrosurgery devices market. This is owing to prevalence of general and cardiac diseases along with the technologically advanced healthcare sector in the region. In the upcoming years, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to change the dynamics of the electrosurgery industry. This, in turn, is expected to lead to the development of the electrosurgery market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By, product type, radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are expected to generate over 40% of total market revenue.

  • By end user, hospitals are expected to be the major employers of electrosurgery devices, exceeding a revenue share of US$ 3 Billion as of 2022

  • By application, gynaecological surgery, a CAGR exceeding 5% has been projected for this segment through 2031.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

  • North America is expected to possess 50% market share for electrosurgery devices market in the forecast period.

  • U.S., Canada and China will flourish at a CAGR of 27% combined until 2032

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=126

Key Segments Profiled in the Electrosurgery Devices Industry Survey

  • By Product Type:

    • Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices

    • Electrocautery Devices

    • Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices

  • By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Specialized Clinics

  • By Application:

    • General Surgery

    • Cardiac Surgery

    • Gynecological Surgery

    • Ophthalmology

    • Dermatology

    • Urology

    • Other Applications

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APEJ

    • Japan

    • Middle East & Africa 

Market Competition

Key players in the electrosurgery market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Bovie Medical Corporation, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and AngioDynamics Inc.

  • Bovie Medical Corporation, a key player, in the electrosurgery devices market is focusing on offering and developing electrosurgical accessories and devices such as bipolar forceps, electrosurgical pencils and pads.

  • Medtronic Plc, another key player in the electrosurgery devices is offering customized electrosurgery devices for specific surgeries that make surgical procedure minimally invasive.

Radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are expected to generate over 40% of total market revenue. These devices help reduce the morbidity associated with tonsillar hypertrophy treatment. Growing medical concerns about healing time after surgeries are driving the demand for radiofrequency devices.

Start-Ups for Electrosurgery Devices Market

Key start-up players in the electrosurgery market are OTTek, Dalent Medical, Fasciotens, MMI, EGDe Surgical.

  • EGDe Surgical, a key start-up player in the electrosurgery market is focusing on offering electrosurgical devices for orthopedic surgeries. The company’s Ortho EDG device comes with an optimized hook design and consists of a digital display.

  • MMI, an Italian start-up, uses wristed micro instruments to carry out surgeries. Moreover, these devices assist surgeons in motion scaling and tremor reduction.

Quick Buy: Electrosurgery Devices Market Research Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/126

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electrosurgery devices market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices, Electrocautery Devices, Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics), Application (General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Urology, Other Applications) and by Region- 2022 to 2032 across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia , South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Speech Generating Devices Market - The global speech generating devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 205 Mn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% through 2031. Demand for text-to-speech devices is high and set to remain so, increasing at a CAGR of 9%.

Phototherapy Devices Market - The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market. Sales of phototherapy devices are slated to surge at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Market - The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 5 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 4% share of the overall oncology devices market. Sales of radiotherapy equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031. Demand for linear accelerator devices, which holds the highest market share.

Dermatology Devices Market – Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031. This data has been analyzed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market - The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com  


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpo

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dropped $1.15, or 1.46%, to $77.59 a barrel. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among bas

  • McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of its offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday. It marks the company's second set of price increases this year as Japan grapples with inflationary pressures and a slide in the yen to a 24-year-low, making imported ingredients more expensive. From this Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • CEO Talks: William Pak on Strategy for Esprit’s Ambitious Global Relaunch

    The lawyer and former private equity executive has taken the brand to profitability for the first time in five years, and plans to use that momentum to finance a total makeover.

  • How Many of Gensler’s Trading Reforms Will the SEC Achieve? Few, Says Wall Street.

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is getting stymied in his effort to reform the investing world, according to a report.

  • Saudi Arabia Faces Challenges to Tap Its Vast Copper Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia says it has the potential to unlock enough copper to ease a looming shortage as the world makes an epic shift to clean energy, but the kingdom faces challenges that established mining countries already have solved.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • Japan's factory activity expands at slowest pace in 20 months - flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity growth hit a 20-month low in September, as firms struggled with a global slowdown and pressure from high energy and raw material prices that was exacerbated by a weak yen. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in September from the prior month's final of 51.5. "Overall growth remains subdued as inflationary pressures and deteriorating global economic growth weigh on activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-branded trucks in China

    Daimler is now making trucks branded as Mercedes in China. It had previously built trucks for a China-specific brand and imported Mercedes.

  • Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying

    Beer makers face a combination of issues such as inflation and supply chain shortages, which could lead to some beer shortages and brewery closures.

  • Global Bonds Tumble as UK Tax Cuts Deliver Fresh Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off Monday to deepen the worst bond slide in decades, reflecting worry that global central banks will have to accelerate policy tightening after UK tax cuts fueled concern of government spending. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 194

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensi

  • Entrepreneur Risks it All to Become First Black Franchisor in $21 Billion Pet Industry

    See why Adrian Archie's supply and services concept is ideal for new and experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • China's yuan ends at 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily lower limit

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan finished domestic trading session at a new 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, near its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency's weakness. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing FX through currency forwards to 20% from zero starting on Sept. 28. The announcement, along with another firmer-than-expected daily midpoint fixing, was meant to slow the pace of the yuan's depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against it, traders said.