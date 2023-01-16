U.S. markets closed

Gynecological Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 26.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Gynecological Devices Market, By Product (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Diagnostic Imaging System, Handheld Instruments), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina , Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gynecological instruments includes, Forceps & Clamps – used for hysterectomy, uterine & caesarian birthing, and other obstetrics & gynae surgery. Vaginal Speculums – used in procedure like papsmear. Cervical Dilators – are used for stretching cervical wall and dilating the cervical muscle. Most common gynecological surgeries are Dilation and Curettage which are recommended if a female has abnormal bleeding, miscarriage, and abortion. Gynecological endoscopy is designed to help in diagnosing gynecological disorders such as small vaginal haemorrhages, infertility problems, and endometrial polyps, etc. Gynecological endoscopy help in preventing major surgeries and also help in assisting the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer. High quality visualization equipment in field of obstetric endoscopy has shown to prevent fetal death. Endometrial Ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure which is used in treating heavy menstrual bleeding. Endometrial Ablation Devices is a slender scope used to see inside the uterus. Wire loop with roller ball tip is passed through the scope which uses electric current for removing or destroying uterine lining. Ablation requires general anesthesia. Bipolar radiofrequency ablation, electrosurgery, balloon ablation and cryoablation are different types of endometrial ablation. FDA has approved endometrial ablation devices which uses different methods for destroying endometrium tissues. Carbon dioxide and low viscosity fluids are used during hysteroscopy. Normal saline is used in hysteroscopy. Abdominal, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic methods are different types of female sterilization. Female sterilization procedure is a tubal ligation in which fallopian tubes are sealed or cut, and this procedure is performed by using minimally invasive surgery such as laparoscopy. Contraception and sterilization includes, intrauterine device, contraceptive injection, contraceptive vaginal ring, contraceptive patch, and oral contraceptive pills. Magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and ultrasound has become the gold standard among gynecological imaging techniques. These imaging techniques are used for determining the site of origin of pelvic mass and for characterizing the adnexal lesions. However, rising prevalence of gynecological diseases has enhanced the target market growth.

The report “Gynecological Devices Market, By Product (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Diagnostic Imaging System, Handheld Instruments), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

  • In January 2023, Israeli startup MobileODT has released out Thermoglide portable device with power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in cervical cancer screening. Newly launched Thermoglide portable device is lightweight and FDA approved device which will help in screening and treating women for cervical cancer in single sitting.

  • In November 2022, Olympus has launched new Gynecologic Power Morcellator for its contained tissue extraction system. Newly launched moresolution Power Morcellator is manufactured by TROKAMED GmbH and available in U.S. Newly launched moresolution Power Morcellator is designed for advanced gynecologic procedures with large and calcified tissue specimens.

  • In November 2022, Arthrex and Richard Wolf has announced the partnership for expanding comprehensive operative care solutions. This partnership will offer comprehensive technology & product offering in gynecology, urology, and general surgery with advanced insufflation, operating room integration, 4K image clarity with fluorescence imaging, flexible imaging and specialized manual instrumentation, etc.

  • In November 2021, Hologic has launched new ‘NovaSure V5’ global endometrial ablation device for abnormal uterine bleeding. Newly launched device is designed for supporting physician comfort and control, and ability to adapt to different cervical canal sizes with updated features like EndoForm technology for increasing sealing surface & adjusting range of cervical canals & anatomical variability.

  • In November 2022, Medtronic has launched new tool ‘TruClear’ system for diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy in India. Newly launched system is a mechanical hysteroscopic tissue removal system which is used for effective and safe treatment of IUA (intra uterine abnormalities) like polyps, fibroids, hyperplasia, malignancies, and others.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of gynecological diseases such as uterine cancer, irregular menstrual bleeding, cervical cancer, etc. has given rise in demand for gynecological treatment which requires gynecological devices. Gynecological devices such as gynecological endoscopy has significantly improved gynecological diagnosis, obstetrics and surgical procedures. Technological advancement in optic devices has allowed locating and diagnosing various medical conditions in minimally invasive manner. Use of advanced gynecological devices has proved substantially benefits to patients. Magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and ultrasound has become the gold standard among gynecological imaging techniques. Gynecological endoscopy help in preventing major surgeries and also help in assisting the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer. However, advancement in gynecological devices and rising gynecological diseases is expected to boost the target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Request Free Sample: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5055


Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Gynecological Devices Market, By Product (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Diagnostic Imaging System, Handheld Instruments), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Gynecological-Devices-Market-5055

Key Market Insights from the report:

Gynecological Devices Market accounted for US$ 8.92 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 26.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The Gynecological Devices Market is segmented based on Product, End-Users and Region.

  • Based on Product, Gynecological Devices Market is segmented into Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Diagnostic Imaging System, Handheld Instruments.

  • Based on End-Users, Gynecological Devices Market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

  • By Region, the Gynecological Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Gynecological Devices Market:

The prominent players operating in the Gynecological Devices Market includes, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hologic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cooper Surgical Inc., Ethicon Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, MedGyn Product Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Gynecological Devices Market, By Product

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Endometrial Ablation Devices

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Fluid Management Systems

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Diagnostic Imaging System

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Handheld Instruments

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. Gynecological Devices Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Diagnostic Centers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    Request Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5055

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, By Product Type (Laparoscope, Hand Access Instrument, Energy products, Trocars/Access Device, Robot Assisted system, Insufflation Devices, Suction/ Irrigation device, and Closure Device), By Application (Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Urological Surgery), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Biopsy Devices Market, By Device Type (Breast biopsy devices, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices, Soft tissue biopsy devices, Bronchial biopsy devices, Gynecological biopsy devices, Robotic biopsy devices, and Other devices), By Imaging Technology (CT scan, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and Others), By Application (Breast biopsy, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy, Prostate, Liver, Lung, Kidney, Gynecological, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostics and Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Robotic Surgical Devices Market, By Component (Surgical System, Accessory and Service), By Area of Surgery (Gynecological, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Laparoscopy and Urology, and Other Area of Surgery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


