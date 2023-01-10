U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Gynecological Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 26.72 BN by 2032

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global gynecological devices market size is expected to surpass around USD 26.72 billion by 2032 and it is expected to grow at a registered CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032.

Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gynecological devices market size was valued at USD 9.41 billion in 2022. The study of problems affecting the reproductive system is known as gynecology. Gynecology and obstetrics both focus on the female reproductive system. Obstetrics focuses on pregnancies and all of the treatments and issues that come with it, whereas gynecology treats women who aren't expecting.

Gynecology encompasses a variety of surgical and medicinal expertise. Many gynecological disorders may be managed with hormones and other drugs, however malignancies, fibroids, and other gynecological conditions must be surgically removed. Gynecology gadgets are tools designed expressly for use in gynecological procedures. Uterine fibroid remobilization, female sterilization, pelvic floor electrical stimulation, assisted reproductive technology, endometrial excision, pelvic organ prolapsed repair, fluid management, and many other treatments are among them.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2523

Gynecology supplies and instruments come in a wide variety of sizes and styles. Gynecology instruments can be used for more specialized procedures as well as rarely in general surgery. As a result, gynecology equipment names typically follow a pattern, including a description of the action the device does (such as scalpel or hemostat), the name of the creator (such as Kocher forceps), or a compound scientific phrase relating to the sort of operation it performs. An item of equipment known as a gynecological device is used during surgery or an operation to carry out certain tasks or achieve specific outcomes, such as altering biological tissue or providing access to monitor it. Gynecology supplies and instruments come in a wide variety of sizes and styles.

Gynecology instruments can be used for more specialized procedures as well as rarely in general surgery. As a result, gynecology equipment names typically follow a pattern, including a description of the action the device does (such as scalpel or hemostat), the name of the creator (such as Kocher forceps), or a compound scientific phrase relating to the sort of operation it performs.

Report highlights

  • The surgical tools market segment dominated the industry in 2022 and accounted for 50% of total sales. The extensive usage of endoscopic devices and female contraceptives is anticipated to maintain the segment's leadership throughout the course of the forecasted period.

  • In 2022, the industry was dominated by the hospitals & clinics segment, which brought in more than 65% of the total revenue. The large percentage is mostly related to the rise in gynecological surgery demand and the use of cutting-edge medical technology in hospitals and clinics.

  • During the projection period, the diagnostic imaging systems sector is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR. The increase in both intentional and unwanted pregnancies worldwide is to blame for the surge

  • With more than 39% of global industry sales in 2022, North America held the greatest market share. It is likely to maintain its dominance over the projected period due to the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure, and improved reimbursement coverage.

  • As a consequence of government initiatives to decrease population growth, it is projected that there will be an increase in family planning and birth control knowledge throughout the Asia Pacific area.

  • The global increase in gynecological diseases such cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, and vaginal cancer is fueling the Gynecology devices market's expansion.

Regional Snapshots

North America is predicted to hold a dominant position in the global market for gynecological devices throughout the forecast period as a result of the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. For instance, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 45% and 50% of Chlamydia cases in the United States occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 24 in 2016.

Over the expected period, it is anticipated that the market in Asia Pacific would gain momentum due to increased regional government efforts related gynecological illnesses. By encouraging safe pregnancies and deliveries, the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), established by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2016, intends to reduce the rate of maternal and infant mortality. More than 30 million pregnant women in India may receive specialized, cost-free prenatal care thanks to this project. The program's main objective is to detect and prevent high-risk pregnancies.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2523

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Revenue Forecast by 2032

USD 26.72 Billion

CAGR

11.91% from 2023 to 2032

North America Revenue Share

39% in 2022

Surgical Instruments Revenue Share

50% in 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

By Product

  • Surgical Equipment

  • Gynecological Imaging Devices

  • Portable Tools

By End Use

  • Hospital & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Cooper Surgical Inc., Hologic Inc., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, MedGyn Product Inc. and others

Market dynamics

Market Drivers

Gynecological issues are predicted to fuel market development throughout the anticipated timeframe. Uterine fibroids, endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), adenomyosis, and adenomyosis are among the most common diseases. According to a 2021 Frontiers Journal article, PCOS prevalence in the population-based pool varies from 5 to 9% globally. As a result of the illnesses' rising prevalence, more regular examinations and surgical procedures are being carried out.

For instance, the Office of Women's Health estimates that about 500,000 American women choose for hysterectomy, the second-most frequent treatment done on female patients (OWH). Also projected are an increase in the number of surgical procedures including female sterilization, ablation, endoscopy, and laparoscopy as well as the usage of disposable supplies. Additionally, it is projected that greater utilization of innovative and cutting-edge technologies would support industrial growth.

For instance, in March 2022, the California-based company Endoluxe unveiled their Endoluxe eVS HD wireless endoscopic camera with TowerTech for use in gynecological, urological, ENT, orthopedic, and general surgery. The market is extensively regulated in order to enhance and ensure the safety of the items. Gynecological devices, for instance, are divided under classes I, II, and III by the U.S. FDA.

Market Restraints

The expansion of the global market for gynecological devices is expected to be constrained over the forecast period by stringent rules and regulations pertaining to product approval. For example, in 2018, the FDA authorized energy-based devices including lasers and radiofrequency for general gynecologic applications, such as the removal of abnormal or precancerous cervical or vaginal tissue and condylomas (genital warts).

Market Opportunities

The enormous rise in the number of women with gynecological conditions such polycystic ovary syndrome, vaginal melanoma, prolonged bleeding, and other gynecological disorders like cervical cancer is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the sector benefits from more people becoming aware of the benefits of periodic exams. The market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) therapies as well as the increased usage of imaging devices such three-dimensional (3D) endoscopes.

Additionally, many manufacturers are investing money in research and development (R&D) projects to produce efficient devices that may provide accurate and speedy diagnostics and save operating time. The industry is expanding more quickly as a result, and demand for dependable and straightforward autoclavable surgical instruments is also increasing. A number of countries' health authorities are focusing on constructing new gynecological facilities and improving the services offered by those that already exist. This is expected to enhance the sector in the next years.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Market Challenge

Throughout the course of the projection period, market development is expected to be constrained by worries related to the safety of pelvic organ prolapse. Only in difficult circumstances and if no other effective therapies are available in Europe should vaginal mesh be used. The growth of pelvic organ prolapses and the business as a whole may be constrained by the generally negative reputation surrounding lawsuits, regulatory scrutiny, and the use of meshes.

Recent developments

  • Ethicon launched the first electrical circular stapler in September 2021 for use in gastric, colorectal, gynecological, and chest procedures. aids in addressing significant problems brought on by bowel & stomach surgery. Comparing the Echelon Circular Powered Stapler to Medtronic's DST series Eea Stapler also results in a 61% reduction in staple line leakage.

  • Minerva Surgical has revealed that it will acquire the intrauterine health brand from Boston Scientific in 2020, enhancing the business's selection of products for the control of erratic uterine bleeding (AUB).

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2523

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


