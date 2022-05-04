U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

The Gynecology Drugs Market Is To Reach $26 Bn As It Recovers From The COVID-19 Impact

·3 min read

TBRC's gynecology drugs market research report shows the growth and forecasts of the industry, and reasons behind it.

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID–19 dramatically affected the care of patients with gynecological cancer, and thus the gynecology cancer drugs market. During the peak of the pandemic, treatment of many non-emergency benign gynecological conditions was postponed. A study in the Netherlands reported that cancer diagnoses decreased dramatically during the pandemic, suggesting that patients could not reach hospitals and have been diagnosed at advanced stages.

tbrc_logo
tbrc_logo

Now as the global effects of COVID are weaning in terms of business, the global gynecology drugs market size is expected to grow from $24.68 billion in 2021 to $26.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The gynecology drugs industry size is expected to reach $33.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Request a free sample of the Gynecology Drugs Market Report

Gynecology Drugs Market Drivers Include…

The rise in number of women suffering from ovarian cancer will drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market. The risk of developing ovarian cancer gets higher with age. Ovarian cancer is rare in women younger than 40. Most ovarian cancers develop after menopause. Half of all ovarian cancers are found in women 60 years of age or older. For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase to 434,184 by 2040. The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer will boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.

Gynecology Drugs Market Insights And Opportunities

The top opportunities in the gynecology drugs market segmented by therapeutics will arise in non-hormonal therapy segment, which will gain $7.08 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the gynecology drugs market segmented by indication will arise in the other indications segment, segmented by distribution channel will arise in retail pharmacies segment. The gynecology drugs market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.91 billion.

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Gynecology Drugs Industry

The global gynecology drugs market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.34% of the total market in 2021. Players in the market are implementing various strategies such as launching new products and making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Also, a steep rise in the availability of public fundings for the development of these drugs due to a rise in global burden is also expected to fuel the market.

Major players in the gynecology drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Ferring Holding SA., and others.

See more on the Gynecology Drugs Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (CO2 Laser, KTP–Argon Laser, Nd:YAG Laser), By Application (Colposcopy, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy), By End-User (Hospital, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Oral Contraceptives, Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Depressants, Diuretics, Aromatase Inhibitors), By Surgery Type (Ovarian Wedge Resection, Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Gynecology Centers, Feminist Health Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Scan, Other Types), By End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers), By Application (Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gynecology-drugs-market-is-to-reach-26-bn-as-it-recovers-from-the-covid-19-impact-301538078.html

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company

