Gynecology Plays A Pivotal Role In Colorectal and Endometrial Cancer Screening

When it comes to cancer, one cannot overestimate the importance of early detection. Especially when it comes to colorectal and endometrial cancer that even big pharma companies don’t have a good track record at treating. At the end of last year, Merck (NYSE: MRK) provided a non-optimistic update regarding its Phase 3 LEAP-001 trial that evaluates a combined treatment that uses its blockbuster cancer drug, Keytruda, against advanced endometrial carcinoma. The failure of Merck to improve the treatment outcome is a reflection of challenges faced when treating patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Although Merck is advancing well with trials that test the mRNA vaccine it developed with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) combined with Keytruda against melanoma, while also planning to test the treatment’s efficiency against non-small lung cancer, endometrial and colorectal cancer, the latter being the second most common cancer, are a different kind of challenge. Their early symptoms tend to be silent yet the risk of the disease rises rapidly after the age of 50. Moreover, Merck kicked off the new year by expanding its CRC portfolio with a $45 million licensing agreement with Inspirna for advanced and even metastatic colorectal cancer treatment that is currently in phase 2 development.

Mainz Biomed addresses the importance of gynecologists even in CRC screening

A molecular genetics diagnostic company specialized in solutions for early cancer detection, Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) just announced it is will join the esteemed Gynecology Congress in Stuttgart, Germany, on March 1st, as an exhibitor, showing the importance of integrated medicine.

Mainz Biomed raised the bar in CRC screening.

With its innovative diagnostic solution ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed revolutionized the CRC screening front that used to be solely the responsibility of gynecologists, gastroenterologists and general practitioners. Before Mainz Biomed, there were two options. The invasive one being colonoscopy, and the non-invasive being primarily through the administration of Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT) that identify blood in stool samples. In Germany, gynecologists do 27% of these screenings, right behind general practioners who lead the list by performing about 34% of these tests on an annual basis. With its innovative diagnostic tool, Mainz Biomed surpassed traditional FIT by addressing its limitations that include the inability to detect non-bleeding tumors. With ColoAlert that is non-invasive yet accurate and simple to use at the comfort of one’s home, Mainz Biomed succeed to detect not only blood in stool but also tumor DNA, as well as a known precursor to CRC, lesions in a pre-cancerous stage known as advanced adenoma.

The revolution of early cancer screening is happening across the globe.

The Uterine Health Research Lab at the University of British Columbia just embarked on a revolutionary journey with RESToRE clinical study that targets early detection of endometrial cancer among postmenopausal women and from the comfort of their own homes.

RESToRE is more than a clinical trial.

This study will use the power of virtual technology to break down geographical and logistical barriers, allowing greater inclusivity. Moreover, it is about empowering women with priceless knowledge and tools with which they can take proactive steps to nurture their health.

The promise of a healthier tomorrow.

The above examples are a testament of the power of innovation to revolutionize cancer research, treatment, and more importantly, prevention, something that our civilization does not have a good track record at.

