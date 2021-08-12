U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,395.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,988.25
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.94
    -0.31 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0270 (+2.02%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.60 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4910
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,560.30
    -1,527.97 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.85
    -18.99 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.36
    -18.78 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Gynositol® Offers Genuine Relief for PCOS

·4 min read

The Revolutionary Supplement Is Formulated Using Two Key Ingredients That Help To Bolster A Struggling Reproductive System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov is a company dedicated to pioneering genuine, effective, and targeted solutions to various female health concerns. Beyond the qualitative approach based on robust scientific data, the French company designs products integrated not only into medical care but above all into a holistic vision of human health.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects as much as 15% of the female population worldwide. It is the most common endocrine disorder among women of reproductive age. The condition revolves around the development of polycystic ovaries, and to which can be associated infertility and insulin resistance leading to metabolic disorders. As is tragically the case with so many women-specific medical needs, PCOS has received minimal attention in spite of its prevalence and significant comorbidities. Currently, no drug treatment has been specifically approved for this condition. It's an unfortunate circumstance that the company is trying to remedy.

The company's flagship product is Gynositol®. The dietary supplement uses two key ingredients, Myo-inositol and 5-MTHF, to address several areas of concern in female reproductive health, including managing PCOS. Along with ovarian cysts, this rampant metabolic disorder leads to a variety of tangential health concerns, including insulin resistance, androgen excess (testosterone) and menstrual irregularity, which can lead, among other things, to infertility and obesity. In response to this common issue, Gynov has created its groundbreaking supplement Gynositol®. The formula includes two critical ingredients:

  • Myo-inositol: Common in many fruits and seeds, this form of inositol is critical for the female reproductive system. In PCOS women, Myo-inositol is abnormally low, resulting in a deficit reinforced by its transformation by insulin. A healthy diet cannot sufficiently compensate for the losses. This form of inositol is an insulin-sensitizer, essential to restore ovarian function and improve oocyte quality when considering getting pregnant and also to address metabolic functions.

  • 5-MTHF: In addition, the product contains vitamin B9, a key vitamin in cells development, particularly recommended by WHO for pregnant women for the correct development of the embryo. But Gynositol® avoids common folic acid, the synthetic form of folate found in any dietary supplement. Instead, the product utilizes 5-MTHF, the biologically active form. Much like Myo-inositol, 5-MTHF is required by the reproductive system but its natural production in the body is often hampered, with 15-30% of the worldwide population suffering from a mutation of the MTHFR gene.

These two ingredients have been selected by the Gynov team after years of comprehensive research and rigorous testing. While extremely effective, the company is quick to point out that its product requires patience and is a long-term health option. Often it takes at least a couple of months to see a significant difference in areas such as an increase in insulin sensitivity and menstrual cyclicity restoration. On the other hand, it can take only a month for a woman to get pregnant after numerous months of struggling to do so.

Company founder and CEO Pierre-Yves Mousset broke down his team's work as one that "relies on quality, credibility, science, and relevance." This is born out through Gynov's intense development process, quality sourcing of ingredients, and pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices that take place exclusively in Western Europe.

From start to finish, the company is pinpoint-focused on creating efficacious products that address metabolic and other concerns throughout the female reproductive life cycle — and Gynositol® is no exception.

About Gynov
Gynov, short for Gynecological Innovation, was founded by Pierre-Yves Mousset MD, in France in 2016. The company's primary goal is to harness the latest scientific knowledge in the field of nutrition to develop genuinely effective solutions for women's health concerns. All of Gynov's products serve as powerful, scientifically-backed dietary supplements designed to help with health, enhance prevention, and support the effectiveness of prescription drugs. The organization prides itself on the quality of its science-backed formulas and is setting a new standard for efficacy and liability in women's health.

For more information, please visit: https://gynov.com/

Contact
Gynov SAS
Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer
py.mousset@gynov.com

Please direct inquiries to:
Corbin Rindone
(954) 649-8347
316409@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gynositol-offers-genuine-relief-for-pcos-301353544.html

SOURCE Gynov

Recommended Stories

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration: What is Dry AMD, and How is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Changing the Game?

    Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease originating in the retina, which may worsen over time, according to WebMD. It's said to be the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss in people older than 60. When the macula — the small central portion of the retina — wears down, the light-sensing nerve tissue at the back of the eye begins to deteriorate. While it doesn't always cause complete blindness, severe vision problems such as lo

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • The war against the coronavirus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a coronavirus surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Senior medic sacked after prescribing antidepressants to a patient's dog

    A medic earning £130,000 a year has been sacked after she prescribed an antidepressant to a patient so she could give it to her dog, an employment tribunal has heard.

  • Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

    Compelling clinical-trial data that could validate the company's unique approach to new drug development inspired a slew of analyst upgrades.

  • Booster Doses for the Elderly Are Coming, Analyst Says. Friday Is a Key Date.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee expects the CDC's vaccine advisory committee to recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some people on Friday.

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief? Google's parent Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, and Tyson Foods Inc are among the growing list of employers requiring some or all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employers have to make reasonable accommodations for staff who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or refuse vaccination because of "sincerely held religious beliefs," according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

  • If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Venomous Spider

    No one is ever excited about stumbling on a spider in their home. Thankfully, most of the spiders you come across in this case—American house spiders, wolf spiders, and daddy longlegs, among others—are harmless and keep other pests away. In fact, if you notice a lack of roaches, mosquitos, or flies in your home, you may have a house spider to thank. But that doesn't mean that all spiders are benign, and there are a few species in the U.S. you'll want to avoid. If you live in some states, you may

  • Land of the free, home of the fragile

    We should cope with changing Covid protocols the same way we deal with unpredictable weather. It's really not that hard.

  • InflaRx's Vilobelimab Shows Encouraging Signs Of Drug Activity In Mid-Stage Study With Dermatological Ulcer Patients

    InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has announced data from the first 10 evaluable patients in the ongoing Phase 2a open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG). PG is a rare condition that causes large, painful sores (ulcers) to develop on the skin, most often on the legs. Over a treatment period of 26 weeks (until day 189), patients were treated biweekly with vilobelimab 800mg, 1600mg, or 2400mg, after an initial run-in phase with three doses of 800mg on days 1, 4, and 8. Out of the

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • Report: FDA expected to OK 3rd vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

    Report: FDA expected to OK 3rd vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

  • Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for spreading mask misinformation

    The Kentucky Republican said it was ‘a badge of honor’ to be suspended, after his account posted a video falsely claiming that face masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Delta variant has wrecked hopes of herd immunity, warn scientists

    The delta variant has wrecked any chance of herd immunity, a panel of experts including the head of the Oxford vaccine team said as they called for an end to mass testing so Britain can start to live with Covid.