Gynositol® Offers Genuine Relief for PCOS

The Revolutionary Supplement Is Formulated Using Two Key Ingredients That Help To Bolster A Struggling Reproductive System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov is a company dedicated to pioneering genuine, effective, and targeted solutions to various female health concerns. Beyond the qualitative approach based on robust scientific data, the French company designs products integrated not only into medical care but above all into a holistic vision of human health.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects as much as 15% of the female population worldwide. It is the most common endocrine disorder among women of reproductive age. The condition revolves around the development of polycystic ovaries, and to which can be associated infertility and insulin resistance leading to metabolic disorders. As is tragically the case with so many women-specific medical needs, PCOS has received minimal attention in spite of its prevalence and significant comorbidities. Currently, no drug treatment has been specifically approved for this condition. It's an unfortunate circumstance that the company is trying to remedy.

The company's flagship product is Gynositol®. The dietary supplement uses two key ingredients, Myo-inositol and 5-MTHF, to address several areas of concern in female reproductive health, including managing PCOS. Along with ovarian cysts, this rampant metabolic disorder leads to a variety of tangential health concerns, including insulin resistance, androgen excess (testosterone) and menstrual irregularity, which can lead, among other things, to infertility and obesity. In response to this common issue, Gynov has created its groundbreaking supplement Gynositol®. The formula includes two critical ingredients:

Myo-inositol: Common in many fruits and seeds, this form of inositol is critical for the female reproductive system. In PCOS women, Myo-inositol is abnormally low, resulting in a deficit reinforced by its transformation by insulin. A healthy diet cannot sufficiently compensate for the losses. This form of inositol is an insulin-sensitizer, essential to restore ovarian function and improve oocyte quality when considering getting pregnant and also to address metabolic functions.

5-MTHF: In addition, the product contains vitamin B9, a key vitamin in cells development, particularly recommended by WHO for pregnant women for the correct development of the embryo. But Gynositol® avoids common folic acid, the synthetic form of folate found in any dietary supplement. Instead, the product utilizes 5-MTHF, the biologically active form. Much like Myo-inositol, 5-MTHF is required by the reproductive system but its natural production in the body is often hampered, with 15-30% of the worldwide population suffering from a mutation of the MTHFR gene.

These two ingredients have been selected by the Gynov team after years of comprehensive research and rigorous testing. While extremely effective, the company is quick to point out that its product requires patience and is a long-term health option. Often it takes at least a couple of months to see a significant difference in areas such as an increase in insulin sensitivity and menstrual cyclicity restoration. On the other hand, it can take only a month for a woman to get pregnant after numerous months of struggling to do so.

Story continues

Company founder and CEO Pierre-Yves Mousset broke down his team's work as one that "relies on quality, credibility, science, and relevance." This is born out through Gynov's intense development process, quality sourcing of ingredients, and pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices that take place exclusively in Western Europe.

From start to finish, the company is pinpoint-focused on creating efficacious products that address metabolic and other concerns throughout the female reproductive life cycle — and Gynositol® is no exception.

About Gynov

Gynov, short for Gynecological Innovation, was founded by Pierre-Yves Mousset MD, in France in 2016. The company's primary goal is to harness the latest scientific knowledge in the field of nutrition to develop genuinely effective solutions for women's health concerns. All of Gynov's products serve as powerful, scientifically-backed dietary supplements designed to help with health, enhance prevention, and support the effectiveness of prescription drugs. The organization prides itself on the quality of its science-backed formulas and is setting a new standard for efficacy and liability in women's health.

For more information, please visit: https://gynov.com/

Contact

Gynov SAS

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer

py.mousset@gynov.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Corbin Rindone

(954) 649-8347

316409@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gynositol-offers-genuine-relief-for-pcos-301353544.html

SOURCE Gynov