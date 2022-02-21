U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    +0.56 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,554.85
    -751.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.98
    -76.81 (-8.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.22
    -44.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Gynov Uses Myo-Inositol to Combat Both Male and Female Infertility

·3 min read

Infertility Is a Common Struggle for Both Sexes. The Innovative French Health Brand Gynov Is Addressing This Concern with Myo-Inositol.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Health company Gynov has been deeply invested in scientific research regarding male and female infertility for years. This has been conducted as part of an effort to develop dietary supplements that can help restore health to the reproductive system and address many major health concerns.

One of the key ingredients that Gynov has focused on over the years is Myo-inositol. This is a stereoisomer of a C6 sugar alcohol. It belongs to the inositol family and is fundamental for the body at the systemic level as an insulin sensitizer and antioxidant. In addition, Myo-inositol is critical for signaling pathways between cells and acts as an intracellular second messenger.

Through its rigorous medical research, Gynov has found that Myo-inositol can be a key contributor to reproductive health in both women and men. In the former, the supplement is indispensable for the physiology of the ovary. It helps with both follicular lipid composition and steroidogenesis — that is, the ovarian hormone production process that helps to maintain reproductive tissue, regulates ovulation and ovarian function, and is a critical part of getting pregnant.

Many women, such as those managing PCOS, suffer from a Myo-inositol ovary deficiency. It's difficult to compensate for this with diet alone, which is why Gynov has developed its flagship product, Gynositol. One of the key ingredients of the formula is Myo-inositol, which fills the deficiency and restores a sense of health and functionality to the reproductive system, helping with both ovulation and cyclicity in the process.

In addition to the many ways that Myo-inositol can help women, men can also benefit from the supplement, particularly in the area of fertility. Male infertility is a major concern that impacts many men. Its various manifestations are collected under the umbrella term oligoasthenoteratozoospermia or OAT for short.

Male infertility is estimated to impact at least 50% of cases where there is difficulty with conception. In fact, as an example of the ongoing intensity of male infertility concerns, studies report that since the 80s, USA has seen a 1.5% reduction in sperm concentration each year (and up to 3% each year for Europe and Australia).

As is the case with women, the addition of Myo-inositol supplementation to the male diet has shown signs of helping to address this growing concern. As an example, the addition of Myo-inositol to in vitro samples led to an increase in total sperm mobility in both OAT patients as well as those with normal sperm production.

Gynov's response to this information was the development of Isitol, a dietary supplement that offers fertility support partly through the inclusion of Myo-inositol. The goal of the product is to reduce sperm DNA fragmentation in order to restore healthy sperm and thus, helps with fertility.

Between Gynositol and Isitol, Gynov has equipped those struggling with infertility to address their ongoing concerns. While Myo-inositol isn't the only factor, it is a key contributor to the ongoing success that Gynov customers have found in using the company's supplements to address fertility and resistance to insulin.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns.

Please direct inquiries to:
Kelley Lake
(954) 673-5443
330227@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gynov-uses-myo-inositol-to-combat-both-male-and-female-infertility-301486065.html

SOURCE Gynov

