Gypsum Board Market Set to Grow by $11.92 bn from 2021 to 2025| Witnesses Emergence of American Gypsum & Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM) as Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gypsum board market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.44% at an incremental growth of $ 11.92 bn from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio's latest research analysis.

Attractive Opportunities in Gypsum Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Gypsum Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the Gypsum Board Market - Have a Free Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19
The gypsum board market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The gypsum board market share growth by the residential segment has been significant.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The gypsum board market has the potential to grow by USD 11.92 billion from 2021-2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    The top players in the market include American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. among others.

  • Which is the key market driver?
    The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities will notably drive the market.

  • Which is the major challenge?
    Fluctuation in the cost of raw materials is the major challenge that may hamper the market.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Report for Actionable insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for fire-resistant gypsum boards and government initiatives to increase gypsum production will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising environmental concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this gypsum board market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gypsum board market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gypsum board market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gypsum board market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gypsum board market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gypsum board market vendors

Related Reports:
Plasterboard Market -The plasterboard market size in APAC has the potential to grow by USD 2.94 billion from 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Download a free sample report now!

Fire-resistant Glass Market -The fire-resistant glass market size is expected to grow by $ 2.28 bn and record a CAGR of 9.28% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Gypsum Board Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 11.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gypsum-board-market-set-to-grow-by-11-92-bn-from-2021-to-2025-witnesses-emergence-of-american-gypsum--beijing-new-building-materials-public-ltd-co-bnbm-as-key-market-contributors17000-technavio-reports-301391946.html

SOURCE Technavio

