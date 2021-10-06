Gypsum Board Market Set to Grow by $11.92 bn from 2021 to 2025| Witnesses Emergence of American Gypsum & Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM) as Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gypsum board market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.44% at an incremental growth of $ 11.92 bn from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio's latest research analysis.

Attractive Opportunities in Gypsum Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The gypsum board market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The gypsum board market share growth by the residential segment has been significant.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The gypsum board market has the potential to grow by USD 11.92 billion from 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

The top players in the market include American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. among others.

Which is the key market driver?

The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities will notably drive the market.

Which is the major challenge?

Fluctuation in the cost of raw materials is the major challenge that may hamper the market.

How big is the APAC market?

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for fire-resistant gypsum boards and government initiatives to increase gypsum production will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising environmental concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this gypsum board market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gypsum board market report covers the following areas:

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gypsum board market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gypsum board market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gypsum board market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gypsum board market vendors

Gypsum Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

