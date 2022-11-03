Gypsum Board Market Size to Grow by USD 15865.52 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gypsum Board Market share is set to increase by USD 15865.52 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 6.55% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gypsum Board Market 2023-2027

Global Gypsum Board Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gypsum board market as a part of the global building products market covering companies engaged in the production of building components such as windows and doors; flooring; ceiling and wall fixtures; roofing and gutter materials; insulation materials; cabinets; plumbing fixtures; and home improvement products and equipment. Technavio calculates the global building products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of building and home improvement products and equipment.

Global Gypsum Board Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gypsum Board Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Gypsum Board Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Gypsum Board Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gypsum Board Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gypsum Board Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global gypsum board market compared to other regions. 52% of market growth will originate from APAC. The rapid growth of the construction industry and the increasing demand for single-family and multi-family homes in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ceiling boards and wallboards are used for upgrading the interior designs of commercial and residential buildings. Moreover, changing lifestyles and the rising demand for cost-effective, sustainable, and cost-saving products are supporting the demand for gypsum boards in APAC.

Application Segment Overview

The Global Gypsum Board Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional.

Revenue Generating Segment - The gypsum market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gypsum board is a lightweight construction material and is widely used in the interiors and exteriors of residential buildings, such as walls, ceilings, and partitions. The rapid increase in construction activities in the residential sector owing to accelerated urbanization is expected to raise the demand for gypsum boards during the forecast period.

Global Gypsum Board Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities is driving the growth of the global gypsum board market.

According to the US Census Bureau, the rising demand for multi-family buildings and the increase in migration from rural regions to cities have resulted in the growth of permits for the construction of new residential buildings.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI), the construction industry in India grew by approximately 6.2% year over year in the final quarter of 2020.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of market

The increase in M&A and partnerships is a key trend in the market.

Vendors are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in November 2021, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA acquired a minority stake in Livspace. Similarly, In October 2021, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA acquired RABONI Normandie.

The above-mention factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The adverse impact of gypsum on the environment will challenge the growth of the global gypsum board market.

The production of gypsum board can impact the environment adversely, as it releases particulates from gypsum powder along with nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide, which are harmful to the environment.

Thus, rising environmental concerns globally can lead to a reduction in the demand for gypsum boards, which can limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Gypsum Board Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gypsum board market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gypsum board market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gypsum board market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gypsum board market vendors

Gypsum Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15865.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cabot Gypsum Co., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eagle Materials Inc., Fletcher Building Ltd., Gypelite India Pvt. Ltd., INDIA GYPSUM PVT. LTD., Khorasan Gypsum, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., KYIV PROFIL LLC, National Gypsum Co., Osman Group, PABCO Building Products LLC, Shandong Baier Building Materials Co. Ltd., VANS Gypsum, Volma, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

