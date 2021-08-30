H Code Secures Capital Investment, Expanding Offering for Multicultural Communities

Leading Hispanic digital marketing platform to extend reach of branded content studio, publisher network, and intelligence center among diverse audiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H Code, the largest multicultural digital media company in the U.S., announced today that the company has secured a capital investment to continue to build end-to-end capabilities for publishers and advertisers across both existing and new markets. The investment was backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses.

H Code to extend reach of branded content studio, publisher network, and intelligence center among diverse audiences.

With today's announcement, H Code will continue to strategically invest in its vision to meet the needs of diverse publishers, makers of content, and the marketers that need to reach them, leveraging both contextual and programmatic targeting. This investment will further offer H Code the resources to scale its content studio, publisher network, and intelligence center for all types of communities, further unlocking unique opportunities for impactful storytelling.

In the short term, the capital will be used to develop distinct offerings for various diverse and underrepresented communities. In June 2021, H Code initiated this strategy with the launch of B Code, media solutions specifically designed for the Black community.

H Code was founded to serve U.S. Hispanic audiences, assisting brands in telling their stories through a culturally relevant lens. Its product suite of creative services, content creation, influencer marketing, publisher distribution, and first-party data insights has been critical to both strengthening relationships with multicultural audiences and driving inclusivity across marketing and advertising.

As part of the investment, FCP's Alexander Jutkowitz will join H Code as Executive Chairman. Raised in Chile, then Philly, FCP's Executive in Residence Alexander Jutkowitz has been an advocate for diverse thinking and innovative content, influencing how today's marketers and advertisers bring impactful stories to life. H Code is also proud to announce that Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman will serve as Board Member.

Story continues

"Since 2015, H Code has been an industry leader in reaching Hispanic content creators and publishers. We need to continue raising the bar, extending our offering across all multicultural audiences," said Parker Morse, CEO and Co-Founder H Code. "As the diversity of thought, race, and ethnicity continue to become more integral to our daily lives, H Code is well-positioned to solidify ourselves as the leading tech-enabled multicultural digital marketplace."

"Given H Code's remarkable growth and trajectory over the last several years, we're at a logical moment in time to consider how we can further amplify our market presence and impact," said Tony Gonzalez, President, H Code. "This is a moment to both celebrate our successes to this point and begin building our next evolution."

"The combination of H Code's creativity, insights, and capital offers the team a unique opportunity to meaningfully empower underrepresented creators and communities," said Lisa Sherman CEO and President, Ad Council. "Particularly given the recent census data, H Code has incredible potential to elevate multicultural audiences across the spectrum."

"Parker, Tony, and their team are on the front lines of data-driven storytelling and what it means to authentically connect with today's generation," said Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive Chairman, H Code. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team with such a clear vision and unique approach to connect publishers, advertisers, and communities, ensuring that everyone has a voice."

Investment bank, Canaccord Genuity, advised H Code on this transaction. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to H Code, and K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to FCP.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code has solidified its place as the largest Hispanic digital media company in the United States. Committed to reaching all multicultural audiences at scale, H Code strives to leverage its learnings, brand equity, and expertise to shape the future of media by building a diverse company and unlocking multicultural audiences through data and authentic creative and content. Today, H Code's employee base is 83% multicultural, 67% Hispanic/Latinx, and 54% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by multiple outlets, H Code strategically brings together targetable data, exclusive inventory, authentic creative and custom content, and more to influence powerful multicultural consumers every day through digital and integrated campaigns. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from a robust influencer network and the largest Hispanic and Black digital panels, H Code delivers the most impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence multicultural audiences online with unmatched authenticity.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. As a team of operators we leverage our significant, real-world experience to bring measurable contributions and create lasting value for both our portfolio companies and limited partners. By partnering with the most respected experts in their fields, we immerse ourselves in the industries which we invest in, identify the strongest growth opportunities, and rigorously test and learn using our expertise, data and tireless investigation. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h-code-secures-capital-investment-expanding-offering-for-multicultural-communities-301365337.html

SOURCE Falfurrias Capital Partners