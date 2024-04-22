H-E-B announces third Tarrant County location; Mid-Cities opening expected in 2026

It took years of planning, but H-E-B announced Monday that it is building a grocery store in the H-E-B corridor in Northeast Tarrant County.

The store is planned for Glade Parks, at the northwest corner of Cheek-Sparger Road and Rio Grande Boulevard on the Bedford-Euless border. It is expected to open in the second half of 2026 and will feature a True Texas BBQ, gas station and car wash.

H-E-B opened its first Tarrant County location on April 10 on Heritage Trace Parkway in far north Fort Worth. A second location is expected open later this year at U.S. 287 and Broad Street in Mansfield.

Euless Mayor Linda Martin said that the two cities began collaborating shortly after H-E-B purchased land in 2015.

Euless has 60% of the property while 40% is in Bedford, she said.

“When we realized they bought the property, we immediately got to work,” she said.

She described working with former Bedford Mayor Jim Griffin on a revenue sharing agreement in which the cities will equally share the property tax and sales tax revenue.

“It looks like they are going to start construction soon. We are very excited,” Martin said.

Bedford Mayor Dan Cogan did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

When asked about the company’s decision to locate in the HEB area, Martin said it is likely because of its diversity.

“They like to tailor their products to the area. We’ve got people from all over the world.”

Euless Trinity High School is among the most diverse in the United States.