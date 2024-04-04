H-E-B charges ahead with expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Dive Brief:

H-E-B announced Tuesday it has started construction on its store in Prosper, a city north of Dallas.

The upcoming location, which is slated to open in fall 2025, will span 132,000 square feet and include a restaurant and a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru alongside H-E-B’s usual grocery staples.

The groundbreaking marks the latest of several steps made in quick succession by H-E-B to expand its presence to nearly two dozen stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Dive Insight:

Less than two years after opening its first store under its main banner in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, H-E-B is canvassing the market with a variety of stores spanning its various formats.

In late 2022, the grocer opened stores in Frisco and Plano, followed the next year by stores in Allen and McKinney as well as an e-commerce fulfillment center in Plano.

Earlier this year, H-E-B announced groundbreakings for a Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas — the second location for the convenience format in that city — and a H-E-B store in Melissa, which will debut in the northern Dallas-area city in 2025.

The grocer previously announced that H-E-B stores in Frisco and Mansfield are slated to open later in 2024. H-E-B also has a Rockwall store scheduled to debut in 2025.

The Prosper store groundbreaking happened just days before H-E-B is set to open on April 10 its first store in Fort Worth.

Tallying the existing and planned locations, H-E-B will have six Central Market locations, two Joe V’s Smart Shop locations and 15 H-E-B stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. H-E-B noted that it has served the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area for two decades with its Central Market stores, which arrived in the area in 2001.

Located at the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, the Prosper store will include a section with meals prepared in-store, handmade sushi selections made daily in-store and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more. The location will also have the grocer’s standard grocery and general merchandise departments.

The beloved Texas chain’s emphasis on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex follows its efforts to ramp up its presence in the Austin, San Antonio and Houston markets. So far in 2024, two H-E-B locations opened in the Houston area as well as one north of San Antonio.

H-E-B currently has more than 430 stores across Texas and Mexico. This year H-E-B retained its No. 1 spot on Dunnhumby’s annual grocer rankings for the second year in a row.

