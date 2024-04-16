H-E-B hiring 250 people for one of its stores in North Texas. Here’s how to apply

The H-E-B store in Frisco is looking to hire 250 new employees. A job fair will be held at the Collin College Frisco Campus Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd, on Tuesday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All positions — bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store sales, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more — are open to full- and part-time candidates. Most positions begin at $16 per hour and come with a 10% H-E-B product discount.

Other job benefits include annual pay reviews, a partner stock plan, and a 401k plan with a 4% company match. The company also offers paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.

Before attending the job fair, candidates must fill out an application. Visit careers.heb.com or text HEB802 to 81931 to view all open positions and the application.

Construction in the H-E-B Frisco store broke ground last summer. It was part of a North Texas expansion that included four new locations. Here’s what the Star-Telegram saw after a recent tour of the popular store’s latest offering in Alliance.