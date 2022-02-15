Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) fourth quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/44660

b. Teleconference

International call: 1-412-542-4123 US Toll Free call: 1-855-239-1375 Canada Toll Free call: 1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until March 2, 2022.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call: 1-412-317-0088 US Toll Free call: 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free call: 1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 9203421

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

